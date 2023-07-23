Siège Social:

SECURITIES EVENT NOTICE

Conversion of Luxempart bearer shares into dematerialized shares

Appointment of LuxCSD S.A. as settlement organisation

Leudelange, July 23, 2023

On April 24, 2023, the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Luxempart has approved the conversion of bearer shares issued by Luxempart into dematerialized shares.

The Board of Directors of Luxempart has decided to appoint LuxCSD S.A., a public limited company whose registered office is located at 42, Avenue J.F. Kennedy L - 1855 Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés (RCS) under number B154449, as "organisme de liquidation" (settlement organisation), in accordance with the Law of April 6, 2013 relating to dematerialized securities as amended.

The dematerialization will be effective on July 26, 2023.

About Luxempart

Luxempart is a Luxembourg-based listed investment company with a net worth of EUR 2.2bn backed by Luxembourgish entrepreneurial families. With permanent capital and a professional investment team, Luxempart provides flexible long-term financing solutions to entrepreneurs, families and management and actively supports its portfolio companies in their growth and international expansion.

Luxempart's Direct Investment strategy consists in investing equity tickets ranging from EUR 25m up to EUR 100m in the DACH region, France, BeLux and Northern Italy.

