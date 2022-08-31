Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Luxempart S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXMPR   LU0502900771

LUXEMPART S.A.

(LXMPR)
  Report
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-29
72.50 EUR    0.00%
02:50aLUXEMPART S A : becomes an anchor shareholder in Nexus AG
PU
08/29LUXEMPART S A : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - Half yearly financial report 2022 - EN
PU
08/29Luxempart S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luxempart S A : becomes an anchor shareholder in Nexus AG

08/31/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Siège Social:

12 rue Léon Laval L-3372 Leudelange

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 27846

www.luxempart.lu

Press release

Luxempart becomes an anchor shareholder in Nexus AG

Luxembourg, August 31, 2022

Luxempart is pleased to announce its new investment in Nexus AG, a publicly listed leading hospital software provider in Europe. Luxempart subscribed a capital increase of EUR 72.5m to acquire a total stake of 8.4% in this transaction. With this engagement Luxempart will become a new anchor shareholder of the company and is looking forward to supporting Nexus and its management team to continue their successful growth path. This transaction complements well with Luxempart's new investment strategy to have focused, large investments in market leading companies where Luxempart can be an active owner.

Nexus AG develops and sells software solutions for the European healthcare market. The product range covers core hospital information systems (HIS) and a wide range of diagnostic software solutions serving almost all functional requirements of hospitals, psychiatric institutions, rehabilitation facilities and diagnostic centers. With sales of approximately EUR 188 million in 2021, Nexus is listed and headquartered in Germany and employs approximately 1,650 people with a presence in seven European countries. The company has achieved a strong profitable growth track record over the last 20 years with a sales CAGR of 16% driven by a mix of organic growth and continuous bolt-on acquisitions.

Mr. Ingo Behrendt, CEO of Nexus AG, comments: "We at Nexus are very pleased to have Luxempart as an anchor investor on our side. Nexus is pursuing an ambitious growth plan and Luxempart will be an import partner to support this strategy. We are convinced that the long-term orientation of Luxempart and its experienced managers fit very well into Nexus' strategy and culture."

Mr. Sebastian Reppegather, Head of Listed Investments at Luxempart, adds: "We are very pleased to be a new anchor shareholder of Nexus. Nexus has a fantastic track record of long-termprofitable growth and we have been following the company for several years."

Mr. Florian Herger, Senior Investment Manager at Luxempart, emphasizes: "We are convinced of Nexus' capabilities and its strong management team to continue thriving in a market which is expected to have high ongoing structural growth in the foreseeable future and offers multiple opportunities for further consolidation, which will be partly financed through our investment."

Mr. John Penning, Managing Director of Luxempart, complements: "Luxempart is excited to support Nexus and its management team in the next growth phase. Nexus is the perfect example of companies in which Luxempart wants to invest under its new strategy: a sizeable investment ticket above EUR 50m, an active role as an anchor shareholder and a trusted partnership based on clear governance principles."

Siège Social:

12 rue Léon Laval L-3372 Leudelange

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 27846

www.luxempart.lu

About Luxempart

Luxempart is a Luxembourg-based listed investment company with a net worth of EUR 2.1bn backed by Luxembourgish entrepreneurial families. With permanent capital and a professional investment team, Luxempart provides flexible long-term financing solutions to entrepreneurs, families and management and actively supports its portfolio companies in their growth and international expansion.

Luxempart's Direct Investment strategy consists in investing equity tickets ranging from EUR 25m up to EUR 100m in the DACH region, France, BeLux and Northern Italy.

Contact: John Penning +352 437 43 5117

www.luxempart.lu

Disclaimer

Luxempart SA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 06:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LUXEMPART S.A.
02:50aLUXEMPART S A : becomes an anchor shareholder in Nexus AG
PU
08/29LUXEMPART S A : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - Half yearly financial re..
PU
08/29Luxempart S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/26LUXEMPART S A : RA semestriel Luxempart digital_VF.pdf
PU
08/26LUXEMPART S A : Half-year results as at 30 June 2022
PU
06/30Invision AG along with the management of eduPRO completed the acquisition of eduPRO Gro..
CI
06/29LUXEMPART S A : invests a minority stake into Salice, a world leading player in the produc..
PU
05/04Invision AG along with the management of eduPRO agreed to acquire eduPRO Group GmbH fro..
CI
04/29LUXEMPART S A : Dividend payment
PU
04/29LUXEMPART S.A. : Dividends
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 515 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2021 499 M 500 M 500 M
Net cash 2021 108 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,08x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 1 461 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,16x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart LUXEMPART S.A.
Duration : Period :
Luxempart S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Penning Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Olaf Kordes Co-Managing Director & Executive Officer
Alain Huberty Chief Financial Officer
François Tesch Executive Chairman
Sebastian Reppegather Head-Listed Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXEMPART S.A.-2.68%1 464
BLACKSTONE INC.-26.10%67 094
KKR & CO. INC.-31.95%43 594
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.39%17 619
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-21.89%13 037
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-9.52%12 902