Luxempart S A : becomes an anchor shareholder in Nexus AG

Press release

Luxempart becomes an anchor shareholder in Nexus AG

Luxembourg, August 31, 2022

Luxempart is pleased to announce its new investment in Nexus AG, a publicly listed leading hospital software provider in Europe. Luxempart subscribed a capital increase of EUR 72.5m to acquire a total stake of 8.4% in this transaction. With this engagement Luxempart will become a new anchor shareholder of the company and is looking forward to supporting Nexus and its management team to continue their successful growth path. This transaction complements well with Luxempart's new investment strategy to have focused, large investments in market leading companies where Luxempart can be an active owner.

Nexus AG develops and sells software solutions for the European healthcare market. The product range covers core hospital information systems (HIS) and a wide range of diagnostic software solutions serving almost all functional requirements of hospitals, psychiatric institutions, rehabilitation facilities and diagnostic centers. With sales of approximately EUR 188 million in 2021, Nexus is listed and headquartered in Germany and employs approximately 1,650 people with a presence in seven European countries. The company has achieved a strong profitable growth track record over the last 20 years with a sales CAGR of 16% driven by a mix of organic growth and continuous bolt-on acquisitions.

Mr. Ingo Behrendt, CEO of Nexus AG, comments: "We at Nexus are very pleased to have Luxempart as an anchor investor on our side. Nexus is pursuing an ambitious growth plan and Luxempart will be an import partner to support this strategy. We are convinced that the long-term orientation of Luxempart and its experienced managers fit very well into Nexus' strategy and culture."

Mr. Sebastian Reppegather, Head of Listed Investments at Luxempart, adds: "We are very pleased to be a new anchor shareholder of Nexus. Nexus has a fantastic track record of long-termprofitable growth and we have been following the company for several years."

Mr. Florian Herger, Senior Investment Manager at Luxempart, emphasizes: "We are convinced of Nexus' capabilities and its strong management team to continue thriving in a market which is expected to have high ongoing structural growth in the foreseeable future and offers multiple opportunities for further consolidation, which will be partly financed through our investment."

Mr. John Penning, Managing Director of Luxempart, complements: "Luxempart is excited to support Nexus and its management team in the next growth phase. Nexus is the perfect example of companies in which Luxempart wants to invest under its new strategy: a sizeable investment ticket above EUR 50m, an active role as an anchor shareholder and a trusted partnership based on clear governance principles."