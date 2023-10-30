Luxempart is pleased to announce the acquisition of a substantial minority stake in alphacaps GmbH, a leading German full-service contract developer and manufacturer of nutritional supplements.
Press Release - Luxempart - alphacaps
pdf - 108.34 KB
30.10.2023
Download
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Luxempart SA published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 18:57:14 UTC.