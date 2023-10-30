Luxempart SA is a Luxembourg-based investment company which invests in listed and private equity, as well as in private equity funds. The Company is active in Luxembourg, Belgium, France, Italy and Germany, where it manages a portfolio of listed and unlisted companies. Through Luxempart Capital Partners and Indufin Capital Partners (ICP), Luxempart also runs private equity activities. ICP is a joint-venture with the Belgian family holding Eik NV. The Company holds stakes in a number of private companies, including SES, RTL Group, Atenor, Foyer Finance, Foyer SA, SEO, PNE Wind, Pescanova, Mirato, Indufin Capital Partners - ICP Sicar, IEE, Quip, DS Care, Ekkio Capital, Thrombogenics, IP Sante domicile, Octopede Fonds private equity, among others. It also holds a majority stake in Euphaco (ABC Chemical).