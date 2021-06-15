Luxempart S A : invests into Pflegebutler, a leading German operator of integrated senior care

Siège Social: 12 rue Léon Laval L-3372Leudelange

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 27846

www.luxempart.lu

PRESS RELEASE

Luxempart invests into Pflegebutler, a leading German operator of integrated

senior care

Luxembourg, June 14, 2021

Luxempart has invested in Pflegebutler, a leading operator and provider of integrated senior care in the Lower Saxony region. The consortium around Armira, also including Luxempart, will support the founder of the business in his national growth plans. Pflegebutler operates 17 facilities for assisted living with integrated day care, two in-patient nursing homes and two housing groups for out-patient intensive care. The model combines the advantages of serviced living with the high quality of care usually only offered in nursing homes. Through the most recent add-on acquisition Pflegebutler gained access to additional clusters in Rhineland Palatinate and Hesse which leads to a doubling of sales of the original investment within a few months.

Thomas Gross, Investment Director of Luxempart: "With Armira we have joined forces with an extremely knowledgeable and reputable partner to further develop this business in a market environment that is poised to grow. Pflegebutler has an innovative and unique business model which puts the needs of the client first". John Penning, Managing Director of Luxempart, comments: "This transaction gives Luxempart the opportunity to commit our capital to a sector where we are able to leverage on our significant industry know-how based on our current care investments in WDS, Vivalto Home and past investment of Deutsche Fachpflege."

About Luxempart

Luxempart is a Luxembourg-based listed investment company with a net worth of EUR1.7bn backed by Luxembourgish entrepreneurial families. With permanent capital and a professional investment team, Luxempart provides flexible long-term financing solutions to entrepreneurs, families and management and actively supports its portfolio companies in their growth and international expansion. Luxempart's Direct Investment strategy consists in investing equity tickets ranging from EUR 30m up to EUR 100m in the DACH region, France, BeLux and Northern Italy.

About Armira

Armira is an entrepreneurially-minded holding group focusing on direct equity investments in privately- held, medium-sized businesses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Armira has a longterm investment horizon and is a responsible partner for the sustainable and value enhancing development of its partner businesses.

Contact : John Penning +352 43743 5117

www.luxempart.lu