Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Luxempart S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXMPR   LU0502900771

LUXEMPART S.A.

(LXMPR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luxempart S A : will partially exit its investment in Marlink

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Siège Social:

12 rue Léon Laval L-3372 Leudelange

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 27846

www.luxempart.lu

PRESS RELEASE

Luxempart will partially exit its investment in Marlink

Luxembourg, September 13, 2021

Luxempart is about to sell a substantial part of its stake in Marlink to Providence Equity Partners, a premier asset management firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments. Luxempart acquired a minority stake (<10%) in 2016 alongside Apax Partners, a leading private equity fund in Europe, lead investor, and other co-investors close to Apax. The selling shareholders will retain a strong minority position alongside Providence in the new transaction. The sale is expected to be closed in Q1 2022, but remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Marlink is a world leader in providing commercial satellite communications focusing on maritime and remote land communication services. In the satellite communication value chain, Marlink sources space capacity from satellites network operators, operates its own land infrastructures, as well as designs, engineers and manages smart network solutions, based on an intelligent hybrid networks and digital solutions. Since 2016, the company successfully implemented its value creation roadmap by (i) delivering broadband migration, (ii) developing additional value-added services, (iii) boosting the profitability of its land division, (iv) increasing its geographical reach, and (v) consolidating a highly fragmented industry.

Luxempart strongly believes in the further development potential of Marlink. We have therefore willingly agreed to re-invest a portion of our proceeds alongside the management team and the new controlling shareholder.

This partial exit will allow Luxempart to crystalize an attractive cash return on its invested capital, with immediate cash proceeds in excess of € 25m (net of reinvestment) while confirming an overall IRR above our long-term target of 12-15%.

About Luxempart

Luxempart is a Luxembourg-based listed investment company with a net worth of EUR 1.9bn backed by Luxembourgish entrepreneurial families. With permanent capital and a professional investment team, Luxempart provides flexible long-term financing solutions to entrepreneurs, families and management and actively supports its portfolio companies in their growth and international expansion. Luxempart's Direct Investment strategy consists in investing equity tickets ranging from EUR 25m up to EUR 100m in the DACH region, France, BeLux and Northern Italy.

Contact: Jo Santino +352 437 43 5101

www.luxempart.lu

Disclaimer

Luxempart SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUXEMPART S.A.
06:12aLUXEMPART S A : will partially exit its investment in Marlink
PU
08/31LUXEMPART S A : portfolio company Boxine GmbH signed a definitive business combi..
PU
08/31LUXEMPART S A : Half-year results as at 30 June 2021
PU
08/31Luxempart S.A. Announces Audited Earnings Results for the Half-Year Results a..
CI
08/19LUXEMPART S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - EN
PU
08/02LUXEMPART S A : Degroof Petercam sponsored coverage of Luxempart S.A.
PU
06/21LUXEMPART S A : - Divestment of Baobab
PU
06/21Baltisse N.V. acquired an unknown stake in Baobab Collection Sa from Luxempar..
CI
06/15LUXEMPART S A : invests into Pflegebutler, a leading German operator of integrat..
PU
06/15PflegeButler Nord GmbH announced that it has received funding from Luxempart ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 170 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2020 157 M 185 M 185 M
Net cash 2020 105 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,28x
Yield 2020 3,27%
Capitalization 1 487 M 1 759 M 1 752 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,31x
EV / Sales 2020 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart LUXEMPART S.A.
Duration : Period :
Luxempart S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Penning Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Olaf Kordes Co-Managing Director & Executive Officer
Alain Huberty Chief Financial Officer
François Tesch Executive Chairman
Sebastian Reppegather Head-Listed Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXEMPART S.A.51.02%1 759
BLACKSTONE INC.98.64%84 526
KKR & CO. INC.55.00%36 591
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.12%22 559
AMUNDI16.77%18 677
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.55.25%17 426