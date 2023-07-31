On April 24, 2023, the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Luxempart has approved the conversion of bearer shares issued by Luxempart into dematerialized shares.
The dematerialization became effective on July 26, 2023.
Since this date, ISIN LU0502900771 switching into ISIN LU2605908552 for dematerialized shares.
The new ISIN number relating to the dematerialized shares listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange is: ISIN LU2605908552
