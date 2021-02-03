Log in
Siège Social:

12 rue Léon Laval L-3372 Leudelange

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 27846

www.luxempart.lu

PRESS RELEASE

Luxempart finalises its investment in Sogetrel

Luxembourg, February 2, 2021

As announced on November 24th, 2020, the Management of Sogetrel together with a consortium of investors led by Andera Partners and composed of Luxempart, Capza, BNP Développement and IDIA Capital Investissement, closed the acquisition of Sogetrel from Latour Capital. The € 40 million commitment of Luxempart has been partially invested, the remaining amount being reserved for possible future capital increases. The company intends to expand its leadership in the digital infrastructure services business in France.

About Sogetrel

Created in 1985, Sogetrel is an independent French mid cap company which, in more than 35 years of activity, has become a national and recognised player in the telecom, IP security and digital solutions market.

With a network of more than 100 sites in France, Switzerland and Belgium, Sogetrel's actual customers include major operators, public and private contractors as well as local authorities. With nearly 5,000 employees, Sogetrel has enjoyed sustained growth since its creation. In 2020, the company might achieve a turnover of 760 million euros.

For more information: http://www.sogetrel.fr

About Luxempart

Luxempart is a Luxembourg-based listed investment company with a net worth of EUR 1.5bn backed by Luxembourgish entrepreneurial families. With permanent capital and a professional investment team, Luxempart provides flexible long-term financing solutions to entrepreneurs, families and management and actively supports its portfolio companies in their growth and international expansion.

Luxempart's Direct Investment strategy consists in investing equity tickets ranging from EUR 25m up to EUR 100m in the DACH region, France, BeLux and Northern Italy.

Contact: Olaf Kordes +352 437 43 5101

www.luxempart.lu

Disclaimer

Luxempart SA published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 18:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 219 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2019 207 M 249 M 249 M
Net cash 2019 121 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,13x
Yield 2019 2,79%
Capitalization 960 M 1 155 M 1 154 M
EV / Sales 2018 27,2x
EV / Sales 2019 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 49,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
François Tesch Chairman, CEO & Co-Managing Director
Alain Huberty Chief Financial Officer & General Secretary
François Gillet Non-Executive Director
Frank N. Wagener Non-Executive Director
Pierre Drion Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUXEMPART SA1 155
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.57%27 337
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB7.51%14 901
KINNEVIK AB5.96%14 562
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.89%8 589
SOMFY SA5.77%6 062
