    LXFR   GB00BNK03D49

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

(LXFR)
Luxfer : 2021 Q2 Presentation

07/26/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

Earnings Conference Call July 27th, 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition, (ii) statements of plans, objectives or goals of the Company or its management, including those related to financing, products or services, (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions

underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "forecasts" and "plans" and similar expressions are

intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) future revenues being lower than expected; (ii) increasing competitive pressures in the industry; (iii) general economic conditions or conditions affecting demand for the services offered by us in the markets in which we operate, both domestically and internationally, including as a result of the post-Brexit regulation, being less favorable than expected; (iv) worldwide economic and business conditions and conditions in the industries in which we operate; (v) fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and utilities; (vi) currency fluctuations and hedging risks; (vii) our ability to protect our intellectual property; and (viii) the significant amount of indebtedness we have incurred and may incur and the obligations to service such indebtedness and to comply with the covenants contained therein; (ix) risks related to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope

and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to

the business, and the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. These factors are more fully discussed in the sections "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,2020, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2021. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made,

and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK

2

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Q2 2021

Financial

Performance1

Cash flow and Balance Sheet

Operational

Update

Results Driven by Solid Execution and Improving Macro

  • Sales of $99.0M increased 29.2% YoY, FX benefit of $4.5M or 5.9%
  • SCI acquisition added $8.0M in sales, or 10.4% to sales
  • Adj. EBITDA increased 63.2% to $17.3M; margin improved 370 bps to 17.5%
  • Adj. diluted EPS of $0.36 increased 89.5%; GAAP EPS of $0.42 increased 163%

Strong Balance Sheet and Cash Generation

  • Net debt of $39.5M, a reduction of $42.9M from prior year net debt of $82.4M
  • Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.6x
  • FCF of $7.0M for Q2 and $20.8M YTD; ROIC2 of 18.7%

Restoring Manufacturing Capacity and Building Growth Pipeline

  • Teams working diligently to secure material supply and ensure labor availability
  • Record AF backlog; Short-term softness due to supply and infrastructure readiness issues
  • Accelerating investment in innovation and commercial excellence
  • Exited desulphurization application while consolidating Canadian Magnesium plant

1 Excluding the impact of Discontinued Operations (see appendix); 2Calculated using adjusted earnings (see appendix)

Strong Financial Results while Building Growth Pipeline

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK

3

ALTERNATIVE FUEL: LARGE GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Luxfer Value Proposition

Total Addressable Market Opportunity1

Decades of experience and know-how

Proprietary technology and strong systems

engineering capability

$300M

Comprehensive range of cylinders with

CNG

2021

by

diameter from 16" (bus) to 27" (truck)

Hydrogen

2025E

  • Short lead times and competitive pricing
  • High temperature variants for fast-filling
  • Large diameter hydrogen cylinder in 2022

CAGR 20%-25%

Relative Growth Rates by Application

Target Usage

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Hydrogen

Bulk Gas Transportation

1x

3x - 6x

Public Buses

1x

2x - 4x

Commercial Truck (Class IV - VIII)

1.5x

2x - 3x

1 Internal Company Estimates for total market size (Luxfer and other competitors) for large diameter high pressure cylinders and systems

Key Growth Opportunity for Luxfer

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK

4

GROWTH PIPELINE: LUXFER INNOVATION IN MAGNESIUM

New Products

Developing new Magnesium alloy photoengraving plate for Graphic Arts application that increases life of dies and makes it more competitive vs. copper or brass

New Applications

Engineered magnesium powders used in manufacturing process for lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen storage, lightweight composites and 3-D printing.

New Capability

Enhanced Billet & Slab casting process that increases quality, yield & throughput, reduces carbon footprint and expands Luxfer's reach into new customers and applications

World's leading producer of innovative, high-performance Magnesium alloys and powders, focused on solving customers' unique needs for niche applications in aerospace, counter

measure flares, flameless ration heaters and graphic arts.

Revenue from New Products to Exceed 20% by 2024

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK

5

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 21:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
