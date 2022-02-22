Log in
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

Luxfer : 2021 Q4 and FY Presentation

02/22/2022
FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

Earnings Conference Call February 22nd, 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, or goals of the Company or its management, including those related to financing, products, or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions

underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "forecasts", "plans", and similar expressions are intended

to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) future revenues being lower than expected; (ii) increasing competitive pressures in the industry; (iii) general economic conditions or conditions affecting demand for the services offered by us in the markets in which we operate, both domestically and internationally, including as a result of the post-Brexit regulation, being less favorable than expected; (iv) worldwide economic and business conditions and conditions in the industries in which we operate; (v) fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and utilities; (vi) currency fluctuations and hedging risks; (vii) our ability to protect our intellectual property; and (viii) the significant amount of indebtedness we have incurred and may incur and the obligations to service such indebtedness and to comply with the covenants contained therein; (ix) risks related to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope

and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to

the business, and the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. These factors are more fully discussed in the sections "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2021. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made,

and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK

2

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Q4 2021

Financial

Performance

Full Year

Financial

Performance

Sharing

Financial

Goals

Better-than-Expected Results

  • Sales of $98.7M; revenue growth of 20.2%, organic growth of 10.7%.
  • Adj. EBITDA increased to $14.6M; growth & productivity partially offset inflation
  • Adj. diluted EPS of $0.28 increased 3.7% from prior year; GAAP EPS of $0.13

Strong Cash Generation Enabled Pension Deficit Paydown

  • Sales of $374.1M increased 15.2% with EBITDA of $63.4M increasing 17.6%
  • Net debt of $53.4M, including $20M returned to shareholders and $13M pension payment
  • Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.8x; ROIC1 of 17.4%
  • FCF of ($11.6M) for Q4 and $16.9M for the year

Attractive long-term outlook despite short-term supply and inflation constraints

  • 2022 EPS expectation of $1.30 - $1.50 as supply constraints and rapid inflation continue
  • Introducing 2025 EPS goal of $2.00+ driven by continued growth and productivity

1Calculated using adjusted earnings (see appendix)

Strong Financial Results while Building Growth Pipeline

3

2022 SUPPLY CHAIN RECOVERY STATUS

Crime and RisingCosts Have Continued

Impacton South Africa's Mining Industry

  • In June of 2021, Richards Bay Mine was attacked by protestors and looters.
  • In response, Rio Tinto declared force majeure.

Source: Alexandra Wexler, The Wall Street Journal

Dear Valued Customer,

We regret to inform you that we have experienced a significant equipment failure and are closed for emergency repairs. Hence, we are

declaring force majeure.

Magnesium in Short Supply

  • China has cut production to meet emissions and energy consumption targets.
  • Expected production loss of 120,000 tonnes in 2021.

Source: The Economist explains, The Economist

Photo Source

Carbon Fiber Shortage May Cause

Supply Chain Issues for Hydrogen

Storage Bottle

Source: YuNiu Fiberglass Press Release

Unprecedented Supply Chain Disruptions

4

2022 DEMAND GROWTH DRIVERS

High

Performance

Magnesium

Alloys

Elektron

Advanced

Materials

Specialty

Zirconium

Catalysts

High

High Pressure

Pressure

Gas Cylinders

Composite

Cylinders

Examples of 2022 Demand Growth

  • Continued aerospace recovery
  • UGR-Eintroductions in MRE product line
  • Automotive emissions control
  • Medical & electronic materials penetration
  • Continued alternative fuel growth
  • SCBA demand recovery for first responders

5

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:40:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
