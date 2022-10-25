Advanced search
    LXFR   GB00BNK03D49

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

(LXFR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
16.19 USD   +1.57%
Luxfer : 2022 Q3 Presentation
PU
04:38pLUXFER HOLDINGS PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:35pLuxfer Holdings Plc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Luxfer : 2022 Q3 Presentation

10/25/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
THIRD QUARTER 2022

EARNINGS PRESENTATION

October 26, 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition; (ii) statements of plans, objectives or goals of the Company or its management, including those related to financing, products, or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," and "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive

means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks

exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. The Company cautions that several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) lower than expected future sales; (ii) increasing competitive industry pressures; (iii) general economic conditions or conditions affecting demand for the products and services it offers, both domestically and internationally, including as a result of post-Brexit regulation, being less favorable than expected; (iv) worldwide economic and business conditions and conditions in the industries in which the Company operates; (v) fluctuations in the

cost of raw materials, utilities, and other inputs; (vi) currency fluctuations and hedging risks; (vii) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; (viii) the

significant amount of indebtedness it has incurred and may incur and the obligations to service such indebtedness and to comply with the covenants contained therein; and (ix) risks related to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions, and restrictive measures implemented in response thereto, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, and the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. These factors are more fully discussed in the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which

was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the

Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Q3 2022

Financial

Performance1

Demand

Remains

Sound

Narrowing

Outlook

Ongoing Execution Momentum

  • Sales of $100.2M grew $9.0M or 9.9% vs. $91.2M, primarily driven by inflation pass-through
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1M increased $2.3M or 16.7% vs. $13.8M
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.35 increased $0.09 or 35% vs. $0.262
  • Net debt to EBITDA 1.2x; free cash flow of $1.3M

Solid Overall Order Flow Amid Evolving Business Conditions

  • Strong General Industrial performance continued to drive Q3 revenue increase
  • Inflation in raw materials and energy; freight and labor challenges persist
  • Remain focused and active on passing through cost inflation
  • Orders comfortably ahead of prior year but some signs of softness in Europe

Tightening 2022 Guidance

  • Now expecting 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.35 - $1.40 vs. $1.35 - $1.50 earlier2
  • Remain committed to long-term adjusted diluted EPS goal of $2.00+2
  • Focused on improving free cash flow amid supply chain challenges
  1. Q3 2022 financial historical comparisons year-over-year(y-o-y); results exclude discontinued operations
  2. Calculated using adjusted earnings (see appendix)

Remain on Course to Achieve Near- and Long-Term Financial Targets

3

BUSINESS CONDITIONS UPDATE

Backlog Sound Amid Shifting Conditions

  1. Alternative Fuels and Flameless Ration Heater demand improving
  1. Early signs of softness in Europe affecting Gas Cylinders and Graphic Arts
  1. Overall order book remains comfortably ahead of prior year

Supply Chain

Challenges Persist

  1. U.S. Magnesium shipments curtailed; alternative supply sourced
  1. Supply pressures continue for aramid fiber and zircon sand
  1. Manufacturing labor still tight but improving

Latest Market

Developments

  1. Volatility in energy and raw materials costs
  1. US Dollar strength currently a net positive overall
  1. Inflation Reduction Act helpful to Hydrogen market long term

Remain Focused on Successful Execution

  1. Coordinating with suppliers and customers to maintain flexibility and manage cash flow
  1. Alert to changes in macro economy
  1. Well positioned with balanced portfolio and low-cost production

Emphasizing Agility and Awareness in Current Environment

4

RECENT SALES PERFORMANCE BY END MARKET

Year-over-Year Change

FY

FY

Q3

YTD

2020

2021

2022

2022

Q3 2022 Commentary

33%

Strong demand for military

Defense, First

-6.4%

+5.9%

+6.8%

+1.3%

aerospace and medical oxygen

Response, &

Lower shipments of flameless

Healthcare

ration heaters and chemical kits

29%

Civil aerospace, autocatalysis

and magnesium alloy wheels

Transportation

remained strong

(Alternative Fuel,

-14.7%

+27.0%

-6.1%

+9.9%

Alternative Fuel down on strong

Aerospace,

quarter in prior year but

Automotive)

improved sequentially

Continued broad-based growth

38%

-18.0%

+15.5%

+30.1%

+23.3%

Magnesium powders and

General Industrial

zirconium commercial

applications performed well

TOTAL

-13.0%

+15.2%

+9.9%

+11.4%

Continued Strength in General Industrial End Markets

5

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
