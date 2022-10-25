Luxfer : 2022 Q3 Presentation

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition; (ii) statements of plans, objectives or goals of the Company or its management, including those related to financing, products, or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," and "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive

means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks

exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. The Company cautions that several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) lower than expected future sales; (ii) increasing competitive industry pressures; (iii) general economic conditions or conditions affecting demand for the products and services it offers, both domestically and internationally, including as a result of post-Brexit regulation, being less favorable than expected; (iv) worldwide economic and business conditions and conditions in the industries in which the Company operates; (v) fluctuations in the

cost of raw materials, utilities, and other inputs; (vi) currency fluctuations and hedging risks; (vii) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; (viii) the

significant amount of indebtedness it has incurred and may incur and the obligations to service such indebtedness and to comply with the covenants contained therein; and (ix) risks related to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions, and restrictive measures implemented in response thereto, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, and the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. These factors are more fully discussed in the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which

was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the

Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK