Luxfer : 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

At the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 7, 2023, in Manchester, United Kingdom, all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed by the requisite majority. The following tables detail the total votes cast on each resolution:
Total Votes
Total Votes Cast
Resolution
as a % of Eligible
For
Against
Votes
1.
To re-elect Andy Butcher as a Director of the Company.
21,847,456
97.89%
471,020
2.11%
80.88%
2.
To re-elect Patrick Mullen as a Director of the Company.
21,687,347
97.17%
631,127
2.83%
80.88%
3.
To re-elect Richard Hipple as a Director of the Company.
20,918,197
93.73%
1,400,277
6.27%
80.88%
4.
To re-elect Clive Snowdon as a Director of the Company.
20,784,172
93.13%
1,534,302
6.87%
80.88%
5.
To elect Sylvia A. Stein as a Director of the Company.
22,268,191
99.77%
50,583
0.23%
80.88%
6.
To re-elect Lisa Trimberger as a Director of the Company.
21,834,659
97.83%
484,015
2.17%
80.88%
7.
To approve, by non-binding advisory vote, the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended December
21,262,033
95.29%
1,049,784
4.71%
80.85%
31, 2022.
8.
To approve, by non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers.
21,217,462
95.10%
1,093,059
4.90%
80.85%
Resolution
(Every 1 Year)
(Every 2 Years)
(Every 3 Years)
Total Votes Cast
as a % of Eligible
Votes
9. To approve, by non-binding advisory vote, the frequency of 'Say-on-Pay' votes.
21,806,131
97.71%
922
0.00%
509,015
2.28%
80.87%
Resolution
For
Against
Total Votes Cast
as a % of Eligible
Votes
10.
To ratify the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Independent Auditor of Luxfer Holdings
24,764,767
99.50%
125,607
0.50%
90.19%
PLC until conclusion of the 2024 Annual General Meeting.
11.
To authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to set the Independent Auditor's remuneration.
24,770,778
99.52%
119,328
0.48%
90.19%
12.
To authorize the Board of Directors to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to
convert any security into shares in the Company, pursuant to section 551 of the UK Companies Act 2006
24,178,010
97.17%
703,459
2.83%
90.16%
(the "Companies Act").
13.
Subject to Resolution 12 being duly passed as an ordinary resolution, to authorize the Board of Directors to
allot equity securities for cash and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash,
24,121,263
96.95%
757,703
3.05%
90.15%
in each case as if section 561 of the Companies Act regarding preemption rights does not apply to such
allotment or sale, pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act.