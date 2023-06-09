Luxfer : 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

To ratify the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Independent Auditor of Luxfer Holdings

To authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to set the Independent Auditor's remuneration.

To authorize the Board of Directors to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to

convert any security into shares in the Company, pursuant to section 551 of the UK Companies Act 2006

Subject to Resolution 12 being duly passed as an ordinary resolution, to authorize the Board of Directors to

allot equity securities for cash and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash,