LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

(LXFR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:52:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
16.09 USD   -0.43%
Luxfer : 2023 Annual General Meeting Results
PU
05/18Luxfer : to Participate at KeyBanc Conference in Boston
PU
05/04Luxfer : to Participate at EF Hutton Conference in New York
PU
Luxfer : 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

06/09/2023 | 10:08am EDT
VOTING RESULTS

2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

At the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 7, 2023, in Manchester, United Kingdom, all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed by the requisite majority. The following tables detail the total votes cast on each resolution:

Total Votes

Total Votes

Total Votes Cast

Resolution

as a % of Eligible

For

Against

Votes

1.

To re-elect Andy Butcher as a Director of the Company.

21,847,456

97.89%

471,020

2.11%

80.88%

2.

To re-elect Patrick Mullen as a Director of the Company.

21,687,347

97.17%

631,127

2.83%

80.88%

3.

To re-elect Richard Hipple as a Director of the Company.

20,918,197

93.73%

1,400,277

6.27%

80.88%

4.

To re-elect Clive Snowdon as a Director of the Company.

20,784,172

93.13%

1,534,302

6.87%

80.88%

5.

To elect Sylvia A. Stein as a Director of the Company.

22,268,191

99.77%

50,583

0.23%

80.88%

6.

To re-elect Lisa Trimberger as a Director of the Company.

21,834,659

97.83%

484,015

2.17%

80.88%

7.

To approve, by non-binding advisory vote, the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended December

21,262,033

95.29%

1,049,784

4.71%

80.85%

31, 2022.

8.

To approve, by non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers.

21,217,462

95.10%

1,093,059

4.90%

80.85%

Resolution

Total Votes

(Every 1 Year)

Total Votes

Total Votes

(Every 2 Years)

(Every 3 Years)

Total Votes Cast

as a % of Eligible

Votes

9. To approve, by non-binding advisory vote, the frequency of 'Say-on-Pay' votes.

21,806,131

97.71%

922

0.00%

509,015

2.28%

80.87%

Resolution

Total Votes

Total Votes

For

Against

Total Votes Cast

as a % of Eligible

Votes

10.

To ratify the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Independent Auditor of Luxfer Holdings

24,764,767

99.50%

125,607

0.50%

90.19%

PLC until conclusion of the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

11.

To authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to set the Independent Auditor's remuneration.

24,770,778

99.52%

119,328

0.48%

90.19%

12.

To authorize the Board of Directors to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to

convert any security into shares in the Company, pursuant to section 551 of the UK Companies Act 2006

24,178,010

97.17%

703,459

2.83%

90.16%

(the "Companies Act").

13.

Subject to Resolution 12 being duly passed as an ordinary resolution, to authorize the Board of Directors to

allot equity securities for cash and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash,

24,121,263

96.95%

757,703

3.05%

90.15%

in each case as if section 561 of the Companies Act regarding preemption rights does not apply to such

allotment or sale, pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act.

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 14:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
