    LXFR   GB00BNK03D49

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

(LXFR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-03 pm EDT
16.51 USD   -2.31%
05:01pLuxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/07Luxfer : to Participate at Roth Conference in Dana Point
PU
03/01Transcript : Luxfer Holdings PLC, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/03/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share.

The dividend will be payable on May 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2023.

All holders of NYSE-listed ordinary shares will be paid in U.S. dollars through the Company’s dividend disbursing agent. For holders of ordinary shares not directly listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the dividend will be paid directly by the Company. Payment will be made in U.S. dollars, but holders of ordinary shares can elect to receive their dividend payment in respect of those ordinary shares in pounds sterling. If a holder of ordinary shares has previously requested and received a dividend in pounds sterling, the holder will receive the dividend payable on May 3, 2023 in pounds sterling, unless a written election to change the payment currency is received by the Company Secretary no later than April 13, 2023. Holders of ordinary shares electing to receive their dividend in pounds sterling will have the U.S. dollar amount converted to pounds sterling at the spot rate reported in the Financial Times for the record date.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 444 M - -
Net income 2023 25,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Luxfer Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,90 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew William John Butcher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Mark Dale Webster Chief Financial Officer
Patrick K. Mullen Chairman
Clive John Snowdon Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard J. Hipple Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC23.18%455
ATLAS COPCO AB6.86%59 977
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.50%43 111
FANUC CORPORATION19.99%34 122
SANDVIK AB16.67%26 625
FORTIVE CORPORATION6.10%24 078
