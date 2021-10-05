Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Luxfer Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXFR   GB00BNK03D49

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

(LXFR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luxfer : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Release

10/05/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 12.5 cents per ordinary share.

The dividend will be payable on November 3, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021.

All holders of NYSE-listed ordinary shares will be paid in U.S. dollars through the Company’s dividend disbursing agent.

For holders of ordinary shares not directly listed on the NYSE, the dividend will be paid directly by the Company. Payment will be made in U.S. dollars, but holders of ordinary shares can elect to receive their dividend payment in respect of those ordinary shares in pounds sterling. If a holder of ordinary shares has previously requested and received a dividend in pounds sterling, the holder will receive this dividend payable on November 3, 2021 in pounds sterling, unless a written election to change the payment currency is received by the Company Secretary by October 14, 2021. Holders of ordinary shares electing to receive their dividend in pounds sterling will have the U.S. dollar amount converted to pounds sterling at the spot rate reported in the Financial Times for the record date.

The Company also announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Monday, October 25, 2021. Luxfer has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, during which management will provide a review of the Company’s third quarter results.

Conference Call Information

U.S. participants may access the conference call by telephoning +1-877-876-9173. Participants from other countries may call +1-785-424-1667. The participant conference ID code is LXFRQ321.

Please begin the call-in procedure at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts. The call is expected to last approximately one hour.

Please use the following link to access the webcast for the conference call:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3460600/3C07357FFC966E311A83587D09510CFC

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call, and will remain accessible until the next quarterly report is released. To hear the recording call +1-800-934-2730 in the U.S. and +1-402-220-1141 in other countries. Enter conference ID code LXFRQ321 when prompted.

Slides used in the presentation and a recording of the call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Luxfer website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials focusing on value creation using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares are traded under the symbol LXFR.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
04:41pLUXFER HOLDINGS PLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pLUXFER : Declares Dividend of $0.125 a Share; Payable Nov. 3 to Shareholders of Record on ..
MT
04:32pLUXFER : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Release
BU
09/13LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05LUXFER ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES : Retirement of David Landless and Appointment of Patrick M..
AQ
08/03LUXFER ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES : Retirement of David Landless and Appointment of Patrick M..
PU
08/03LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/03LUXFER ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES : Retirement of David Landless and Appointment of Patrick M..
BU
08/03Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
07/29LUXFER : to Present at Jefferies Industrials Conference
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 368 M - -
Net income 2021 28,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 549 M 549 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Luxfer Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,77 $
Average target price 27,67 $
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alok Maskara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heather C. Harding Chief Financial Officer
David Farrington Landless Chairman
Jeffrey C. Moorefield Vice President-Operations
Clive John Snowdon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC20.40%549
ATLAS COPCO AB25.86%70 391
FANUC CORPORATION-11.28%39 760
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.08%37 304
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED42.50%36 579
SANDVIK AB-1.49%28 494