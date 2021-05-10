Log in
    LXFR   GB00BNK03D49

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

(LXFR)
Luxfer : May Investor Presentation

05/10/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

May 10th, 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition, (ii) statements of plans, objectives or goals of the Company or its management, including those related to financing, products or services, (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions

underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "forecasts" and "plans" and similar expressions are

intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) future revenues being lower than expected; (ii) increasing competitive pressures in the industry; (iii) general economic conditions or conditions affecting demand for the services offered by us in the markets in which we operate, both domestically and internationally, including as a result of the post-Brexit regulation, being less favorable than expected; (iv) worldwide economic and business conditions and conditions in the industries in which we operate; (v) fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and utilities; (vi) currency fluctuations and hedging risks; (vii) our ability to protect our intellectual property; and (viii) the significant amount of indebtedness we have incurred and may incur and the obligations to service such indebtedness and to comply with the covenants contained therein; (ix) risks related to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope

and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to

the business, and the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. These factors are more fully discussed in the sections "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,2020, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2021. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made,

and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK

2

LUXFER OVERVIEW (NYSE: LXFR)

Company Snapshot

Founded

1898

Headquarters

U.K.

Market Capitalization1

~$650M

Net Debt/Adj. EBITDA2

0.7x

ROIC on Adj. Earnings2

16.2%

2020 Sales and Adj. EBITDA2 by Segment

44%39%

Gas Cylinders

Elektron Advanced

Materials

56%61%

Sales

Adj. EBITDA

Financial Performance (2020)

4-year CAGR

Net Sales

$325M

-%3

Adj. EBITDA2

$54M

3.6%3

Adj. EBITDA2 Margin

17%

1%3

Adj. EPS2

$1.03

10.6%3

Net Debt

$52M

$49M3

Global End Market Exposure

Industrial

35% 37%

Defense, First Response

& Medical

Transportation

28%

1 As of 5/7/2021 2 Adjusted non-GAAP numbers. Reconciliation in Appendix and published in 10-K, available at www.luxfer.com3 Change noted over Q4 2016 TTM.

Highly-Engineered Industrial Materials Company Serving Niche Markets

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK

3

2021: SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Elektron

Gas Cylinders

High Performance Magnesium Alloys

Specialty Zirconium Catalysts

High Pressure Composite Cylinders

Innovation leader in the use of

Expertise in high-performance specialty

World's largest manufacturer of high-

magnesium for unique, high-

zirconium-based solutions for a broad

pressure composite cylinders with

performance, lightweight alloys,

range of applications

innovations in manufacturing to

flameless heating technology and

produce lightweight, durable and

specialty products

corrosion-resistant cylinders

End Markets

Industrial | Defense

Industrial and

Alternative Fuel | SCBA

Medical | Aero

Automotive Catalysis

| Aero

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK

4

TRANSACTION SUMMARY: SCI ACQUISITION

KEY STATISTICS

Founded

Employees

Timing

1971

~150

Acquisition Completed

3/15/21

  • Acquired Structural Composites Industries ("SCI") from
    Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) for ~$20 million cash
  • Expected to generate $5M-$7M EBITDA synergies within three years by operating efficiencies and growth
  • Dilutive by ~$0.15 cents in 2021; accretive in 2022 and beyond. ROIC>10% in less than three years

Aerospace

Alternative Fuel

Other

Meets Strategic Criteria for Acquisitions

IP / Critical Process Technology

Niche Products / Applications

Customer Relationships

Cost and Revenue Synergies

Geographic / Growth Expansion

Strong Cultural Fit

Disciplined Approach to Strategic Acquisitions Resulted in a Value-added Transaction

CUSTOMER FIRST • INTEGRITY • ACCOUNTABILITY • INNOVATION • PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT • TEAMWORK

5

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
