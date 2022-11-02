Advanced search
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

(LXFR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
13.78 USD   -5.03%
10/27EF Hutton Trims Price Target on Luxfer Holdings to $25 From $27, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/26Luxfer Holdings PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
10/26Transcript : Luxfer Holdings PLC, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
Luxfer : to Participate at Baird Conference in Chicago

11/02/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
2 November 2022

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - November 2, 2022 - Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, announced today that it will participate in the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Andy Butcher, Chief Financial Officer, Steve Webster, and Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development, Michael Gaiden, are scheduled to meet with investors at the conference.

To access the Company's presentation materials on the date of the conference, please visit the Investor Presentations section of the Company's website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Contact Information

Michael Gaiden

Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development

(414) 982-1663

Michael.Gaiden@Luxfer.com

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 409 M - -
Net income 2022 33,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 398 M 398 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 94,7%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,51 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
Managers and Directors
Andrew William John Butcher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Mark Dale Webster Chief Financial Officer
Patrick K. Mullen Chairman
Jeffrey C. Moorefield Vice President-Operations
Clive John Snowdon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC-24.86%398
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.35%50 585
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.17%37 117
FANUC CORPORATION-18.05%25 810
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.19%22 622
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-18.70%20 280