  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Luxfer Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXFR   GB00BNK03D49

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

(LXFR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-18 pm EDT
14.73 USD   +1.10%
04:49pLuxfer : to Participate at KeyBanc Conference in Boston
PU
05/04Luxfer : to Participate at EF Hutton Conference in New York
PU
05/03Luxfer Gas Cylinders Introduces the G-Stor Go H2 Hydrogen Cylinder with Type 4 Technology
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Luxfer : to Participate at KeyBanc Conference in Boston

05/18/2023 | 04:49pm EDT
18 May 2023

Luxfer to Participate at KeyBanc Conference in Boston

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - May 18, 2023 - Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, announced today that it will participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Andy Butcher, Chief Financial Officer, Steve Webster, and Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development, Michael Gaiden, are scheduled to meet with investors at the conference.

To access the Company's presentation materials on the date of the conference, please visit the Investor Presentations section of the Company's website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Contact Information

Michael Gaiden

Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development

(414) 982-1663

Michael.Gaiden@Luxfer.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 20:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 439 M - -
Net income 2023 21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 392 M 392 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Luxfer Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,57 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 71,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew William John Butcher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Mark Dale Webster Chief Financial Officer
Patrick K. Mullen Chairman
Clive John Snowdon Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard J. Hipple Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC6.20%392
ATLAS COPCO AB23.19%67 760
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.49%42 456
FANUC CORPORATION13.51%31 209
SANDVIK AB6.85%24 140
INGERSOLL RAND INC.12.98%23 879
