18 May 2023

Luxfer to Participate at KeyBanc Conference in Boston

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - May 18, 2023 - Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, announced today that it will participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Andy Butcher, Chief Financial Officer, Steve Webster, and Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development, Michael Gaiden, are scheduled to meet with investors at the conference.

To access the Company's presentation materials on the date of the conference, please visit the Investor Presentations section of the Company's website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

