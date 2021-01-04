Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Luxfer Holdings PLC    LXFR   GB00BNK03D49

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC

(LXFR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luxfer : to Participate in Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference

01/04/2021 | 04:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Luxfer to Participate in Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference 4 January 2021 Luxfer will participate in Sidoti's Winter 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, January 14.

MANCHESTER, England --Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ('Luxfer or the 'Company'), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, announced today that it will participate in the Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, January 13th through Thursday, January 14th.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Alok Maskara, and Chief Financial Officer, Heather Harding, are scheduled to present on Thursday, January 14th at 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. EST. The presentation will include an overview on the Company's growth strategies for accelerating shareholder value creation. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Thursday, January 14th.

The presentation will be available for download in the Investors Presentations section of the Company's website at www.luxfer.com prior to the Conference.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials focusing on value creation using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial settings. Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Contact Information

Luxfer Holdings PLC
Investor Relations
+1 414-269-2419
Investor.Relations@luxfer.com

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 21:07:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
04:08pLUXFER : to Participate in Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference
PU
04:08pLUXFER : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.125 per Share, Payable Feb. 4 to Sha..
MT
04:01pLUXFER : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2020LUXFER : releases its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report tod..
AQ
2020LUXFER : Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
2020LUXFER : Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
2020LUXFER : to Participate in Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
PU
2020LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
AQ
2020LUXFER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020LUXFER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 373 M - -
Net income 2020 19,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 60,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 454 M 454 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Luxfer Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,67 $
Last Close Price 16,42 $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alok Maskara Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Farrington Landless Chairman
Jeffrey C. Moorefield Vice President-Operations
Heather C. Harding Chief Financial Officer
Clive John Snowdon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC0.00%454
ATLAS COPCO AB0.00%59 749
FANUC CORPORATION0.34%47 136
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.00%35 086
SANDVIK AB0.00%30 701
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.0.00%28 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ