Luxfer : to Participate in Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference

MANCHESTER, England --Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ('Luxfer or the 'Company'), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, announced today that it will participate in the Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, January 13th through Thursday, January 14th.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Alok Maskara, and Chief Financial Officer, Heather Harding, are scheduled to present on Thursday, January 14th at 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. EST. The presentation will include an overview on the Company's growth strategies for accelerating shareholder value creation. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Thursday, January 14th.

The presentation will be available for download in the Investors Presentations section of the Company's website at www.luxfer.com prior to the Conference.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials focusing on value creation using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial settings. Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

