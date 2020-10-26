Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    002475   CNE100000TP3

LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(002475)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple supplier Luxshare unnerves Foxconn as U.S.-China feud speeds supply chain shift

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 12:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man walks past an Apple store in Taipei

TAIPEI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple's top iPhone assembler, Taiwan-based Foxconn, has set up a task force to fend off the growing clout of Chinese electronics manufacturer Luxshare, which it believes poses a serious threat to its dominance, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The project was initiated by Foxconn's founder Terry Gou, according to one of the sources, to target Dongguan-based Luxshare, which is little-known internationally but is poised to become the first mainland China-headquartered firm to assemble iPhones - a turf until now dominated by Taiwanese manufacturers.

The task force, which the sources say was created last year, has been looking into Luxshare's technology, expansion plan, hiring strategy and whether the company - which currently makes only 5% of Foxconn's revenue - is supported by any Chinese government entity.

While the U.S.-China trade war and the coronavirus crisis have intensified pressure on global supply chains, an increasingly acrimonious tech feud between the economic giants has also prompted Beijing to strengthen efforts on creating world-leading local tech firms - and Luxshare's growth trajectory fits into that mould.

"Luxshare is set to rise ... it's just a matter of how fast it could be," one of the sources said.

"It makes sense for China to build up its own supply chain and Luxshare is in line with that state policy."

RED SUPPLY CHAIN

That state policy, analysts say, is gaining traction with the rise of China's "red supply chain", where Chinese firms with apparent government support increasingly take on the work of manufacturing products for Apple and other global firms.

"Facing the rise of the red supply chain, the threat of Taiwan manufacturers being replaced continues to increase," Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute, a think tank backed by Taiwan government, wrote in a September report.

Luxshare, whose chairwoman was once a worker at Taiwanese Apple supplier Foxlink, acquired two smaller factories belonging to Taiwanese iPhone assembler Wistron in China in July. Previously, Luxshare was best known for making Apple's AirPods.

One of the sources called it a "formidable opponent", and said Foxconn has been conducting extensive research on Luxshare, aiming to "defeat it completely."

The sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter and are familiar with Foxconn's thinking, declined to be named citing the sensitivity of the issue.

Public records reveal that while Luxshare is majority-owned by Grace Wang and her brother Wang Laisheng, its minority shareholders include state-owned Chinese investment company Central Huijin Investment Ltd, which has a 1.38% stake.

Luxshare has also received over 1 billion yuan ($148.80 million) in government subsidies since 2016 to the first half of this year, a Reuters calculation of its financial reports shows. Roughly half of that sum came in 2019 alone.

Foxconn told Reuters in a statement the task force described in this story is "not grounded in facts" and there were "no meetings or any other contact."

"There have also been no other extraordinary actions taken by the management team." It did not elaborate.

Luxshare declined to comment. Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

'BLOOD IN THE WATER'

Luxshare was founded in 2004 by Grace Wang, who told Taiwan's Business Today in July that she was once a worker at Foxlink, owned by Gou's brother, T.C. Gou.

Its journey up Apple's value chain has been driven in part by acquiring smaller components makers, starting with the manufacturing of connector cables for the iPhone and Macbook through a 2011 acquisition of its Dongguan neighbour Lanto Electronics, then by making acoustic components for the iPhone, and eventually by manufacturing airpods.

The company's revenue has risen in tandem with its advance up Apple's value chain - sales in 2019 hit 62.5 billion yuan, up 75% year-on-year.

That's roughly 5% of Foxconn's revenue, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, although investor bets on the company's prospects have lifted its market value to roughly $20 billion above the Taiwan firm's $39 billion market capitalisation.

Luxshare now gets 58% of its revenue from Apple, according to Morningstar Research

The company's July acquisition of Wistron's iPhone plants in Kunshan marks its most significant deal yet, which Fubon Research said could help Luxshare capture up to 30% of iPhone production within the next five years.

Two of the sources familiar with Foxconn said Luxshare had also been actively poaching from Foxconn. In one case, one of the sources said, Luxshare offered 500,000 yuan (57,439 pounds) cash upfront as a relocation subsidy for a senior Foxconn employee to move family from Taiwan to China.

David Collins, a manufacturing consultant based in Taipei and Kunshan, says that Chinese firms see both Foxconn's legacy status, coupled with its move away from China, as prime opportunity to usurp it.

"Foxconn's share price is down roughly 50% from two years ago. They see blood in the water."

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Brenda Goh & Shri Navaratnam)

By Yimou Lee and Josh Horwitz


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.61% 115.04 Delayed Quote.56.70%
CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.36% 41.95 End-of-day quote.-8.41%
FIT HON TENG LIMITED -6.63% 3.8 End-of-day quote.45.04%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.12% 80.7 End-of-day quote.-11.12%
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -1.46% 56.75 End-of-day quote.102.12%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 0.30% 184.56 Delayed Quote.21.97%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.16% 6.6753 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
WISTRON CORPORATION 0.35% 28.85 End-of-day quote.1.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
12:32aApple supplier Luxshare unnerves Foxconn as U.S.-China feud speeds supply cha..
RE
10/16LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD : quaterly earnings release
08/24Foxconn, other Asian firms consider Mexico factories as China risks grow
RE
08/24China's luxshare precision industry co also considering building facility in ..
RE
08/21Stymied at home, Korea's mom and pop investors charge into China tech stocks
RE
08/21Stymied at home, Korea's mom and pop investors charge into China tech stocks
RE
08/20LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD : half-yearly earnings release
08/18Taiwan-based Apple supplier Catcher to sell two divisions to China's Lens for..
RE
06/30LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD : Half-year report
CO
04/23LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 91 359 M 13 666 M 13 666 M
Net income 2020 7 016 M 1 049 M 1 049 M
Net Debt 2020 2 206 M 330 M 330 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,0x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 396 B 59 271 M 59 285 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 137 284
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 63,87 CNY
Last Close Price 56,75 CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lai Chun Wang Chairman & General Manager
Yan Rong Xia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lai Sheng Wang Vice Chairman
Yi Fei Lin Independent Director
Huai Bin Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.102.12%59 271
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.12%39 006
AMPHENOL CORPORATION10.64%35 824
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.143.92%22 100
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED150.33%10 903
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION38.13%10 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group