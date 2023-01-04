Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002475   CNE100000TP3

LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(002475)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
28.37 CNY   -9.99%
05:50pApple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT
RE
05:39pApple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT
RE
2022Chery Auto Denies Reports of Luxshare Becoming Biggest Shareholder
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT

01/04/2023 | 05:50pm EST
Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is set to sign up Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd to produce premium iPhone models, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Luxshare has been producing small numbers of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at its Kunshan plant, to make up for lost production at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory last year, the report added.

Analysts expected Apple to diversify its supplier base amid production disruptions in China due to employee unrest at a factory operated by Foxconn and COVID-19 induced lockdowns.

Apple in November warned of lower shipments of its premium iPhone 14 models following significant production cuts.

The iPhone maker and Luxshare did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.03% 126.36 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -9.99% 28.37 End-of-day quote.-10.65%
Analyst Recommendations on LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 217 B 31 467 M 31 467 M
Net income 2022 9 792 M 1 422 M 1 422 M
Net Debt 2022 7 245 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 202 B 29 309 M 29 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 228 152
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 28,37 CNY
Average target price 43,46 CNY
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lai Chun Wang Chairman & General Manager
Tian Song Wu Financial Director
Yan Rong Xia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Hong Song Independent Director
Ying Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.65%32 350
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.00%45 465
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.80%44 696
JABIL INC.0.00%9 018
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.61%7 697
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED1.99%7 383