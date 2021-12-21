Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002475   CNE100000TP3

LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(002475)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luxshare Precision Shares Rise After News of New iPhone-Assembly Plant

12/21/2021 | 11:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yongchang Chin

Luxshare Precision Industry Co. shares rose 7.7% to 49.02 yuan by midday Wednesday following news it is building a new iPhone-assembly plant in China, challenging the dominance of Taiwanese rivals Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp. in the smartphone-manufacturing business.

Luxshare Precision is constructing a 285,000-square-meter manufacturing park in the Chinese city of Kunshan with an investment of 11 billion yuan ($1.73 billion), Nikkei reported. The facility is set to complete the first phase of the new complex in the middle of 2022 and plans to begin producing iPhones then, according to Nikkei.

Wingtech Technology Co. also recently entered Apple Inc.'s supply chain and won orders to make the Mac mini and Apple TV, Nikkei also reported, citing unnamed sources. Wingtech's stock rose 3.6% to CNY138.95.

The outlook for smartphone sales in China this year doesn't look strong to Jefferies. Channel checks by the U.S. bank showed that despite China's handset shipment volumes rising 19% in November from a year earlier, sales for the month fell 11%, implying rising channel inventories.

However, Jefferies said that excluding iPhones, November handset sales in China dropped 17%, suggesting that the iPhone's market share remained high for the month.

"Year to date, China's handset sell-through is down 3% on year," Jefferies said. "It looks likely China's handset sell-through in 2021 will be down."

Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 2346ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.91% 172.99 Delayed Quote.30.37%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.79% 64.1 End-of-day quote.20.04%
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 2.57% 45.51 End-of-day quote.-18.91%
NIKKEI 225 2.08% 28517.59 Real-time Quote.1.80%
PEGATRON CORPORATION 0.29% 68.7 End-of-day quote.2.08%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.06% 6.37947 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD -0.42% 134.14 End-of-day quote.35.49%
All news about LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
12/21Luxshare Precision Shares Rise After News of New iPhone-Assembly Plant
DJ
11/02China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
RE
10/27Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ende..
CI
09/28XinChip announced that it has received $6.2 million in funding from Hangzhou Value-adde..
CI
08/24Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
08/04MARKET CHATTER : China's Luxshare to Build 3% of Apple's Upcoming iPhone Series
MT
06/30Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Announces 2020 Final Profit Distribution Plan to ..
CI
05/19Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for 2020
CI
05/19Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Announces Board Appointments
CI
04/27Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 127 B 19 860 M 19 860 M
Net income 2021 8 167 M 1 282 M 1 282 M
Net Debt 2021 2 485 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,3x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 321 B 50 340 M 50 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 172 410
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 45,51 CNY
Average target price 47,76 CNY
Spread / Average Target 4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lai Chun Wang Chairman & General Manager
Tian Song Wu Financial Director
Yan Rong Xia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Hong Song Independent Director
Ying Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-18.91%49 050
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.13.59%51 186
AMPHENOL CORPORATION27.03%48 524
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.80%18 105
JABIL INC.57.54%9 169
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-25.20%8 671