  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002475   CNE100000TP3

LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(002475)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
28.37 CNY   -9.99%
01/04Luxshare Says Cooperation With Clients Remains Normal After Apple Production Cut Reports
DJ
01/04Luxshare says client cooperation normal after Apple production cut report
RE
01/04Apple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT
RE
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luxshare Says Cooperation With Clients Remains Normal After Apple Production Cut Reports

01/04/2023 | 10:48pm EST
By Bingyan Wang


China-listed Luxshare Precision Industry Co. said Thursday that its cooperation with clients was normal and in line with previous agenda, in response to media reports saying that Apple Inc. had asked its suppliers to cut production.

Shares of the Apple supplier rose as much as 3.1% early Thursday after falling by the 10% daily limit on Wednesday. The benchmark Shenzhen Composite Index was recently 1.4% higher.

Luxshare issued a statement Thursday in response to a recent Taiwanese media report, which it said was misleading in saying that the company was the biggest victim in Apple's request for suppliers to cut production.

Another report by Nikkei Asia on Monday citing unnamed sources said that Apple told its suppliers to manufacture fewer components for its ear buds, watches and laptops.

"The cooperation between the company and existing customers is taking place normally, and operations are carrying on in an orderly manner in accordance with the work plan," Luxshare said, adding that there are no significant changes to business in relation to the company mentioned in the media report.

Luxshare is a key player in the Apple supply chain. It is the world's biggest maker of AirPods and a producer of premium iPhone models.


Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 2247ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.03% 126.36 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -9.99% 28.37 End-of-day quote.-10.65%
NIKKEI 225 -1.45% 25716.86 Real-time Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 217 B 31 467 M 31 467 M
Net income 2022 9 792 M 1 422 M 1 422 M
Net Debt 2022 7 245 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 202 B 29 309 M 29 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 228 152
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 28,37 CNY
Average target price 43,46 CNY
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lai Chun Wang Chairman & General Manager
Tian Song Wu Financial Director
Yan Rong Xia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Hong Song Independent Director
Ying Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.65%32 350
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.00%45 465
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.80%44 696
JABIL INC.0.00%9 018
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.61%7 697
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED1.99%7 383