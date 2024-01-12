Official LUXURBAN HOTELS INC. press release

Company Completes 2024 Capital Plan

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (“LuxUrban” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LUXH), which utilizes an asset-light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in these properties in key major metropolitan cities, today announced that The Royalton by LuxUrban, Trademark Collection® by Wyndham is expected to begin welcoming guests on or before January 30, 2024.

The Company also announced that it has completed its 2024 Capital Plan. In combination with recent warrant proceeds of approximately $4 million, gross proceeds of approximately $7 million raised via the previously announced underwritten public offering of the Company’s 13.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and an enhanced Key Money financing program with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the Company intends to accelerate growth by means of these initiatives. Although the Company will continue to evaluate market conditions and opportunities, it has no current plans for any additional equity or debt financings not previously disclosed.

The Company is pursuing a robust opportunity pipeline and expects to imminently announce additional large-scale Master Lease Agreements (MLA) for hotel properties that are scheduled to open during the first quarter of 2024. The Company expects to have approximately 3,500-4,000 hotel rooms available for rent under long-term MLA by the end of the first quarter of 2024 and approximately 6,000 hotel rooms available for rent under MLA by June 30, 2024.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases to business and vacation travelers through the Company’s online portal and third-party sales and distribution channels. The Company currently manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans and Los Angeles. As of November 30, 2023 the Company had 2,032 hotel rooms under lease, including properties not yet available for rent, and seeks to rapidly build its portfolio on favorable economics through the acquisition of additional accommodations that were dislocated or are underutilized as a result of the pandemic and current economic conditions. In late 2021, the Company commenced the process of winding down its legacy business of leasing and re-leasing multifamily residential units, as it pivoted toward its new strategy of leasing hotels. This transition has been substantially completed.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, for example, statements with respect to the success of the Company’s collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, scheduled property openings, expected closing of noted lease transactions, the Company’s ability to continue closing on additional leases for properties in the Company’s pipeline, as well the Company’s anticipated ability to commercialize efficiently and profitably the properties it leases and will lease in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and belief concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results of performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our public filings with the SEC, including in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any updates to those factors as set forth in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other public filings with the SEC. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

