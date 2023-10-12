LuxUrban Hotels Inc. announced the openings of three previously announced hotels in New York City acquired under long-term Master Lease Agreements (MLA). Two of the hotels are in Times Square and the third is located in the Flatiron District. These hotels, comprised of an aggregate 368 rooms, will join the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wyndham) brand family as "by LuxUrban, Trademark Collection®?

by Wyndham" and be onboarded to the Wyndham operating platform. They will also contribute to LuxUrban's fourth quarter 2023 operating results. With these openings, the Company currently has 1886 rooms welcoming guests.

The Company also announced that it expects to add under long-term MLA seven additional properties comprised of 1,604 rooms during the fourth quarter of 2023. These properties, summarized below, will join the Wyndham brand family, and be onboarded to the Wyndham operating platform. New York City: 4-star, 725-room hotel in Midtown (east side); 4-star, 168-room hotel in Bryant Park; 4-star, 200-room hotel in Times Square; 3.5 star, 145-room hotel on the Upper West Side of Manhattan; 3-star, 86-room hotel in Midtown (west side).

Miami Beach: 3-star, 84-room hotel on Collins Avenue; New Orleans: 4-star, 196-room hotel in the French Quarter. The Company continues to expect to have 2,146 hotel units across 21 properties operational by the end of October 2023. This estimate excludes the seven hotels it expects to acquire under MLA throughout the 2023 fourth quarter.