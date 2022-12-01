Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LuxUrban Hotels Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUXH   US21985R1059

LUXURBAN HOTELS INC.

(LUXH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:46 2022-12-01 pm EST
1.557 USD   +11.19%
04:12pLuxUrban Hotels Inc. Expands Presence in Miami Beach with Acquisition of The Townhouse Hotel
BU
11/25Top Premarket Decliners
MT
11/23LuxUrban Hotels Inc. announced that it has received $2.5 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Expands Presence in Miami Beach with Acquisition of The Townhouse Hotel

12/01/2022 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Commences Operations at The Washington Hotel in New York City

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: LUXH), which utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities, announced today that it has acquired the long-term rights to the Townhouse Hotel in South Beach, Florida via a 21-year Master Lease Agreement (“MLA”), inclusive of option. The Townhouse Hotel - which will be powered by the Company’s consumer facing LuxUrban™ brand - is expected to commence operations in December 2022.

Located just steps from the beach, the Townhouse Hotel is a 70-unit property located in Miami’s South Beach. The property offers freshly remodeled Standard, Superior and Penthouse accommodations reflecting a chic combination of European style and Miami Beach flair, and a warm and hospitable staff.

The Company has also commenced operations at the Washington Hotel in New York City. As previously announced, the Company acquired the Washington Hotel via a 15-year MLA. Located in downtown Manhattan, the Washington Hotel is a premier, 217-unit luxury hotel with beautifully appointed rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor terrace, and rooftop that offers panoramic vistas of the New York City skyline.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in two of the country’s most exciting and desirable destination cities,” said Brian Ferdinand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc.
LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company’s future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create “win-win” opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company’s own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company’s consumer brand, LuxUrban™.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the expected closing of noted lease transactions and continued closing on additional leases for properties in the Company’s pipeline, as well the Company’s anticipated ability to commercialize efficiently and profitably the properties it leases and will lease in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the prospectus forming part of the Company’s effective Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-262114). Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to business strategy, leasing terms, high-level occupancy rates, and sales and growth plans. The financial projection provided herein are based on certain assumptions and existing and anticipated market, travel and public health conditions, all of which may change. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LUXURBAN HOTELS INC.
04:12pLuxUrban Hotels Inc. Expands Presence in Miami Beach with Acquisition of The Townhouse ..
BU
11/25Top Premarket Decliners
MT
11/23LuxUrban Hotels Inc. announced that it has received $2.5 million in funding
CI
11/14Earnings Flash (LUXH) LUXURBAN HOTELS Posts Q3 Loss $-0.13
MT
11/14LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
11/14LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/10LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
11/08Luxurban Hotels Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2022 and 2023
CI
11/07LuxUrban Hotels Inc Announces Strategic Partnership with Rebel HotelCompany
CI
11/03CorpHousing Group Inc. Announces Name Change and Rebranding to LuxUrban Hotels Inc
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,23 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,1 M 37,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart LUXURBAN HOTELS INC.
Duration : Period :
LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUXURBAN HOTELS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian Ferdinand Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David H. Gurfein President & Chief Operations Officer
Shanoop Kothari Chief Financial Officer
Kevin J. Mikolashek Chief Compliance Officer
Leonard Toboroff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXURBAN HOTELS INC.0.00%37
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.95%34 794
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.76%32 897
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.14.30%29 593
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.53%28 137
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.29%21 447