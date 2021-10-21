LUXXFOLIO : Confirms Order for Additional 500 Miners Increasing Future Hash Rate to 360 PH/s

Sep 2021: LUXXFOLIO DTC application approved (NR Sep. 23, 2021) Oct. 2021: LUXXFOLIO accepts early deliver of an additional 75 Miners (total of 675 earlydeliveries) resulting in a Hash Rate increase of 144% since Sept. 1 2021 (NR Oct. 14, 2021). Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates Q4 2021: 225 Miners

Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 1100 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners . About LUXXFOLIO LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-tradedvertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States, powered primarily by renewable energy, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets. Follow us on: Twitter at LuxxfolioH

phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, hash rate, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.