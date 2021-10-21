Log in
    LUXX   CA55069Q1046

LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.

(LUXX)
10/21/2021 | 12:14am EDT
LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.

1080 Mainland Street, Suite 212

Vancouver, BC V6B 2T4

NEWS RELEASE

LUXXFOLIO Confirms Order for Additional 500 Miners Increasing

Future Hash Rate to 360 PH/s

VANCOUVER, BC - October 21, 2021 - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH)) is pleased to announce it has confirmed an order for 500 Bitmain S19j Pro (100 TH/s) Bitcoin miners ("New Miners") for USD$3.02 million ($60/TH). The order will be financed through a combination of balance sheet working capital and an asset backed lending structure with NYDIG, our finance partner. Delivery is scheduled for May 2022.

This increases our confirmed number of miners projected to be operating by the end of July 2022 to 3,590, with a total projected future hash rate of 360 PH/s (16% higher than our previous projected hash rate for that date). As of today, we have 1,309 miners operating at a hash rate of 124.4 PH/s.

Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO commented, "We were able to lock in this additional expansion of these New Miners at pricing materially lower than current spot prices, which will have a positive impact on our future margins as we accelerate our growth plans at a faster than anticipated rate."

Recent Company Highlights

Date Milestones

Dec 2020: LUXXFOLIO orders 590 Avalon miners (NR Dec. 24, 2020);

May 2021: LUXXFOLIO orders 2400 Bitmain S19J Pro miners (NR May 3, 2021);

Jun 2021: LUXXFOLIO completes acquisition of industrial scale crypto mining operation (NR Jun. 15, 2021);

Jul 2021: LUXXFOLIO receives and installs 590 Avalon miners (NR Jul. 19, 2021);

Aug 2021: LUXXFOLIO announces expansion to increase capacity from 8MW to 15 MW (NR Aug. 12, 2021);

Aug 2021: LUXXFOLIO reinvests price rebate and installs an additional 100 Bitmain S19JPro miners (NR Aug. 4, 2021);

Sep 2021: LUXXFOLIO enters into agreement to acquire Ethereum mining operation (NRSep. 7, 2021);

Sep 2021: LUXXFOLIO enters into swap agreement on 600 miners and receives early delivery on 300 (NR Sep. 20, 2021).

Sep 2021: LUXXFOLIO DTC application approved (NR Sep. 23, 2021)

Oct. 2021: LUXXFOLIO accepts early deliver of an additional 75 Miners (total of 675 earlydeliveries) resulting in a Hash Rate increase of 144% since Sept. 1 2021 (NR Oct. 14, 2021).

Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates

  • Q4 2021: 225 Miners
  • Q1 2022: 600 Miners
  • Q2 2022: 1100 Miners
  • Q3 2022: 300 Miners

.

About LUXXFOLIO

LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-tradedvertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States, powered primarily by renewable energy, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

Follow us on:

  • Twitter at LuxxfolioH
  • The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel at: YouTube Channel
  • Please join the conversation on our LUXXFOLIO Holdings supporter's Telegram group at: https://t.me/Luxxfolio

Contact Information:

For more information, please contact:

Dean Linden, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 398-3837

Email: dlinden@luxxfolio.com

www.luxxfolio.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will be", "projected", or variations of such words and

phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, hash rate, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 04:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
