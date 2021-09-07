LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.

1080 Mainland Street, Suite 212

Vancouver, BC V6B 2T4

NEWS RELEASE

LUXXFOLIO Diversifies into Ethereum with Acquisition of

Ethereum Miner including Crypto Assets

Acquisition Adds 6 PH/s BTC Equivalent Hash Rate

VANCOUVER, BC - September 7, 2021 - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Westblock Capital Inc. ("Westblock" or "LUXX Mining Division"), has entered into an asset purchase agreement ("Purchase Agreement") with Blackcloud Crypto Investments (the "Seller" or "Blackcloud") to purchase the assets of its Ethereum Mining and Hosting Operations (the "Transaction"). Blackcloud is a cryptocurrency mining venture based in Lethbridge, Alberta that focuses on Ethereum mining.

In consideration for the Transaction, LUXXFOLIO will issue 711,300 common shares of LUXXFOLIO to the Seller, adjusted for the value of the Ethereum crypto currency coins included in the Transaction on closing. Shares issued for this Transaction will vest and be released 4 months after closing.

The Assets shall include the Seller's Hosting Portable Container, 136 Ethereum mining machines ("Ether Miners"), 25 Ethereum crypto currency coins, and all agreements related to the mining and hosting of the Seller's Ethereum mining operations.

Based on current mining economics, these Ether Miners will contribute approximately 30 GH/s, or approximately 17.5 Ethereum per month based on current difficulty rates (6 PH/s of BTC Equivalent Hash Rate). The Ether Miners consist of 8 AMD Radeon RX570 GPUs to deliver a highly efficient ETH hash rate of 220 MH/s (±5%) while maintaining lower power consumption. The total power usage is approximately 217 KW.

"We are exploring a number of diversification efforts and mining Ethereum is a natural fit into our operations. We also see staking and proof of work as complimentary to our mission. We will continue to explore integrating other mining operations as the industry continues to consolidate", commented Ken MacLean, President of LUXX Mining Division.

Commenting on the transaction, Blackcloud Crypto Investments stated, "There is tremendous upside in LUXXFOLIO and we look forward to participating in the company's growth".