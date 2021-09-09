LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.

LUXXFOLIO Lists on the Frankfurt Exchange

Presenting at the HC Wainwright Conference

VANCOUVER, BC - September 9, 2021 - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) is pleased to announce it has been granted approval and will commence trading September 9, 2021 on the Frankfurt Exchange in Germany under the symbol "LUH". The Frankfurt Exchange is the largest of seven stock exchanges in Germany with over 1.4 million securities listed.

In addition, the Company will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Conference. This virtual conference is being held on September 13th. Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO, will provide an overview of the Company's established digital asset expertise and the Company's plan for growth in its crypto currency mining division. Based on current miner delivery schedule, the Company is targeting a hash rate of 310 PH/s by July of next year, with the expectation of reaching production in excess of 151 PH/s by the end of this calendar year.

"With the difficulty rate remaining attractive, our goal remains to increase our hash rate as quickly as possible through aggressive expansion plans and leveraging our strong relationships with our supply partners", stated Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO.

Mr. Linden will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference beginning on September 13th.

If you would like to listen to the Company's presentation or book a one-on-one conversation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

