    LUXX   CA55069Q1046

LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.

(LUXX)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:56 2022-11-22 pm EST
0.005000 CAD    0.00%
11/04An undisclosed buyer acquired an unknown minority stake in Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. from BIGG Digital Assets Inc..
CI
11/03Blockchain Intelligence Group Launches World's First Chinese-Language Crypto Investigations Training
AQ
11/02IIROC Trade Resumption - LUXX
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

LUXXFOLIO : Operations Update

11/22/2022 | 01:02pm EST
LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.

417 - 1080 Mainland St.

Vancouver, BC. V6B 2T4

NEWS RELEASE

LUXXFOLIO Operations Update

VANCOUVER, BC - November 21, 2022 - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO", which includes references to its subsidiaries) (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH), provides the following update regarding its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Westblock, LLC ("WB LLC").

WB LLC operates the Company's Bitcoin mining facility (the "Facility"). Due to the negative pressures faced by the BTC mining industry, the Facility is generating insufficient revenues such that WB LLC will be unable to meet its current and future obligations. As a result, WB LLC has made the decision to idle the Facility's operations as of November 23, 2022. This includes the termination of its immersion hosting agreements. The Company intends to continue to seek beneficial strategic opportunities in the digital assets industry.

Contact Information:

For more information, please contact:

Ken MacLean, President

Tel: (888) 928-8883

Email: info@luxxfolio.com

www.luxxfolio.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "anticipated", "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, and the Company's development of its strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events

could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 18:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,61  - -
Net income 2021 -1,83 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,32 M 0,32 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 39 056 317x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Maclean President
Geoffrey McCord Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Klatik Executive Chairman
Kien Tran Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Byron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.-98.95%0
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-81.16%723
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-82.18%666
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION-91.49%199
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-81.87%167
CLEANSPARK, INC.-78.78%131