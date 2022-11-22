LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.

417 - 1080 Mainland St.

Vancouver, BC. V6B 2T4

NEWS RELEASE

LUXXFOLIO Operations Update

VANCOUVER, BC - November 21, 2022 - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO", which includes references to its subsidiaries) (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH), provides the following update regarding its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Westblock, LLC ("WB LLC").

WB LLC operates the Company's Bitcoin mining facility (the "Facility"). Due to the negative pressures faced by the BTC mining industry, the Facility is generating insufficient revenues such that WB LLC will be unable to meet its current and future obligations. As a result, WB LLC has made the decision to idle the Facility's operations as of November 23, 2022. This includes the termination of its immersion hosting agreements. The Company intends to continue to seek beneficial strategic opportunities in the digital assets industry.

