LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.

1080 Mainland Street, Suite 212

Vancouver, BC V6B 2T4

NEWS RELEASE

LUXXFOLIO Secures an Additional 100 Miners for August Delivery

Increasing Near-Term Mining Rate by 20%

VANCOUVER, BC - August 4, 2021 - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "our" or "we" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) is pleased to announce through its wholly owned subsidiary WestBlock Capital Inc. ("WBC"), it has confirmed an August 2021 deliveryorder for 100 Bitmain S19j Pro bitcoin miners ("New Miners") for USD$755,000 which is anticipated to increase our near-term active mining rate by approximately 20%. These top-of-the-line miners can operate at an estimated average processing speed of 100 Terahash per second (TH/s) with an aggregate estimated operating hash rate of 10 Petahash per second (PH/s). This order is separate from the price protected order announced May 27, 2021for 2,400 miners.

Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO commented, "This purchase is an attractive use of proceeds from the recently announced price-protection reduction announced last week, effectively reinvesting savings generated by current mining economics into additional mining capacity".

This purchase was financed by CHP Agent Services Inc., a division of Cypress Hills Partners Inc. ("CHP"). CHP, WBC and the Company have certain common directors, officers and insiders. As such, the financing is a related-partytransaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").Based on Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101,the Company is exempt from having to obtain a formal valuation. The Company has also relied upon Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101to be exempt from the minority approval requirement on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the financing exceeded 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the financing because the details of it had not been confirmed at that time,

Recent Company Highlights