Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.    LUXX   CA55069Q1046

LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.

(LUXX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luxxfolio : Amendment to Term Sheet and Proposed Issuance of Share Purchase Warrants

03/20/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.

1080 Mainland Street, Suite 212

Vancouver, BC V6B 2T4

NEWS RELEASE

Amendment to Term Sheet and Proposed Issuance of Share Purchase Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC - March 18, 2021 - - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: LUXX) The Company signed an amendment to extend the Term Sheet Expiry Date of its binding term sheet with WestBlock Capital Inc. ("WestBlock") to acquire the issued and outstanding shares of WestBlock (the "Acquisition") to April 2, 2021. The Company proposes to issue 5,000,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). As previously disclosed, 2,500,000 of the Warrants will be issued to WestBlock shareholders upon closing of the Acquisition. The Company proposes to issue the remaining 2,500,000 Warrants to new principals it intends to hire upon the closing of the Acquisition. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issue at a price of $0.40 per share if exercised in the first 12 months and $0.50 per share if exercised thereafter.

About LUXXFOLIO

LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a growth-oriented, CSE-listed company based in Canada. The Company utilizes blockchain technology and other trust-based authentication and crypto mining tools for asset monetization of unique identifiable assets (UIAs). UIAs may include digital contracts, equipment, memorabilia, artwork, and crypto assets. It provides a liquid alternative for exposure to the UIAs for the broader capital markets.

Contact Information:

For more information, please contact: Dean Linden, Chief Executive Officer Tel: (604) 398-3837 or (425) 449-9442 Email: dlinden@luxxfolio.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", "proposes, "intends to", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regardingthe issuance of securities, the Acquisition, and the business of the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 18:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.
02:43pLUXXFOLIO  : Amendment to Term Sheet and Proposed Issuance of Share Purchase War..
PU
03/08LUXXFOLIO  : $1.28M in First Tranche of Private Placement and Term Sheet Updates
AQ
03/02LUXXFOLIO  : looks to include Non-Fungible Tokens in the 2021 Development Plan
AQ
02/10LUXXFOLIO  : IIROC Trade Resumption - LUXX
AQ
02/10LUXXFOLIO  : News Release
PU
02/10LUXXFOLIO  : enters into a Binding Term Sheet to acquire Westblock Capital Inc. ..
AQ
02/09LUXXFOLIO  : IIROC Trading Halt - LUXX
AQ
01/19LUXXFOLIO  : Miners Expected Delivery in May 2021
PU
01/18LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC  : . - Miners Expected Delivery in May 2021
AQ
2020LUXXFOLIO  : Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,14 M -0,11 M -0,11 M
Net cash 2020 0,12 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 9,73 M 9,73 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dean Linden Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey McCord Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Byron Independent Director
Bradley Farquhar Independent Director
Kelly Klatik Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUXXFOLIO HOLDINGS INC.-20.83%11
ADOBE INC.-11.72%214 541
TWILIO INC.5.11%63 005
WORKDAY INC.4.85%61 936
AUTODESK, INC.-14.36%60 034
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.92%41 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ