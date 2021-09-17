Log in
Luye Pharma : Becomes the Marketing Authorization Holder for Seroquel and Seroquel XR in Saudi Arabia

09/17/2021 | 10:02pm EDT
Luye Pharma Group has recently been granted official approval by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to become the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) for Seroquel and Seroquel XR in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the new localized packaging for Seroquel products in Saudi Arabia, bearing the logo of Luye Pharma, is now in use to serve patients across the nation.

Seroquel and Seroquel XR are two of Luye Pharma's key Central Nervous System (CNS) products marketed in more than 50 countries and regions around the world; marketing authorization for the Seroquel series in Saudi Arabia was previously held by AstraZeneca. The MAH transfer represents an important milestone for Luye Pharma, which now takes full ownership and responsibility for all business operations related to the series in Saudi Arabia, including market supervision, marketing, distribution and supply chain management, among others. The move will help the company to integrate resources more effectively, expand future business development locally, and further increase Seroquel products' market penetration.

Saudi Arabia is the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member state to approve the Seroquel series MAH transfer for Luye Pharma, paving the way for the company's business development in the region. Luye Pharma considers the GCC region an emerging international market with high growth potential, and has established a local team of distributors to market the two products. The successful MAH transfer in Saudi Arabia also provides the company with valuable experience, supporting its efforts for future Seroquel series MAH transfers in other GCC states and helping to drive the acceleration of commercial operations there. MAH transfer for the Seroquel series in other GCC states is expected to be completed in 2022.

'We are striving to become a well-recognized CNS specialty pharmaceutical company in GCC member state markets over the next five years. The Seroquel series is our first product in the region, and also represents the first step in our blueprint for local business development. We will continue to expand and deepen our presence in GCC member states with the Seroquel series, laying a solid commercial foundation for a range of our subsequent CNS products.' said Dr. Slim Ben Rhayem, MEA Commercial Manager at Luye Pharma Group.

Luye Pharma is planning to establish a regional office in Dubai, with the aim of introducing its pipeline products to the GCC region. The Group is also actively seeking external partnerships to combine resources and strengths with local business partners to better serve patients in the region.

