Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Luye Pharma Group Ltd.    2186   BMG570071099

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

(2186)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luye Pharma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL FOR CLINICAL TRIAL FOR LPM4870108 TABLETS IN CHINA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 10:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL FOR CLINICAL TRIAL FOR

LPM4870108 TABLETS IN CHINA

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group's synthetic class one new drug with independent intellectual property right LPM4870108 tablets (LY01018) has obtained the approval from the Centre for Drug Evaluation (''CDE'') of the People's Republic of China (''China'') to initiate clinical trials. This drug is designed for the treatment of cancer patients with different tumor types harboring the NTRK fusion and patients with drug resistance to the first generation NTRK inhibitor.

NTRK gene fusion is a carcinogenic agent, which is discovered in over 20 types of solid tumors in adults and children, including lung cancer, colorectal cancer, thyroid tumor, and fibrosarcoma. The first-generation NTRK inhibitor with the same target has already been launched, however, most patients are observed with acquired resistance mutation after a period of treatment, including NTRK1-G595R,NTRK2-G639R,NTRK3-G623R. Currently, no second-generation inhibitor targeting abovementioned mutations has obtained approval for launch.

LPM4870108 is the Group's synthetic and highly selective second-generation NTRK inhibitor, which is effective to wild type and acquired resistance type mutant, and is intended to be used in the treatment of ''solid tumor patients with NTRK gene fusion and positive resistance mutations''. It is expected to cover all related indications of the currently available first-generation inhibitors with the same target; and also cover the inherent resistance of the first-generation inhibitors as well as the treatment of patients with resistance, i.e. including first-line and second-line treatments of patients with NTRK gene fusion solid tumors and therefore is expected to have a wider range of indications.

- 1 -

The Board believes that LPM4870108 will enrich the Group's oncology product portfolio. The Group would be able to leverage on its experienced oncology marketing team to bring positive syneries in the introduction of the product to the market when the product is launched in the future.

By Order of the Board

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

Liu Dian Bo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Dian Bo, Mr. YANG Rong Bing, Mr. YUAN Hui Xian and Ms. ZHU Yuan Yuan; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. SONG Rui Lin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Hua Qiao, Professor LO Yuk Lam, Mr. LEUNG Man Kit and Mr. CHOY Sze Chung Jojo.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:42:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.
10:43aLUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - approval for clinical trial for lpm487010..
PU
08/26LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - approval for clinical trial for lurbinect..
PU
03/27LUYE PHARMA : Continues to Deliver Strong Growth in 2019
PR
03/08LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - clinical trial application of ly03014 was..
PU
03/03LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - u.s. fda accepted ly03005 nda filing
PU
02/17LUYE PHARMA : Completion of discloseable and connected transaction in relation t..
PU
02/11LUYE PHARMA : Novel approach from Synergy Pharmaceuticals may hold cure to herpe..
AQ
02/09LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - luye granted cipla medpro the exclusive d..
PU
02/04LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - proposed repurchase of shares
PU
01/30LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - luye pharma received a complete response ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 851 M 995 M 995 M
Net income 2020 1 631 M 237 M 237 M
Net Debt 2020 2 071 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,83x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 15 855 M 2 046 M 2 302 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 716
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Luye Pharma Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,13 CNY
Last Close Price 4,88 CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dian Bo Liu Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rong Bing Yang Vice Executive Chairman & President
Yuan Chong Liu Chief Financial Officer
You Xin Li Vice President, Head-Research & Development
Hui Xian Yuan Executive Director & Founding Member
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.-15.07%2 079
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.57%23 815
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.100.15%17 813
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.21.41%16 974
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.29.22%15 207
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED73.19%11 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group