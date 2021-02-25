Log in
LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

(2186)
Luye Pharma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION OF LY01015 HAS BEEN FORMALLY ACCEPTED BY CDE

02/25/2021 | 09:33am EST

02/25/2021 | 09:33am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION OF LY01015 HAS BEEN FORMALLY ACCEPTED BY CDE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that the clinical trial application in relation to Nivolumab injection (''LY01015'') of Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (''Boan Biotech'', a subsidiary of the Company) has been formally accepted by the Centre for Drug Evaluation (''CDE'') of the National Medical Products Administration (''NMPA'') in the People's Republic of China (''China'').

As the first applied biosimilar to OPDIVO® according to Registration Classification 3.3 of Biological Product, LY01015 is indicated for the treatment of patients with Melanoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL), Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN), Urothelial Carcinoma, Colorectal Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC) and Advanced Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer (GC/GEJC).

PD-1 is a negative immune regulatory molecule. Interacting with its ligands, PD-L1 or PD-L2, PD-1 can downregulate the activity levels of T-cells, leading to tumor cells escaping from the recognition and killing by the immune system. Nivolumab is a human immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-1 receptor and blocks its interaction with PD-L1 and PD-L2, which can contribute to the inhibition of tumors through immune response mediated by T-cells.

According to public financial reports, sales of OPDIVO® (the reference drug for LY01015) amounted to US$7.20 billion in 2019 globally with annual growth of 7.0%. OPDIVO® obtained the Biologics License Application (''BLA'') approval in China in June 2018. In addition to China market, Boan Biotech is also planning to register LY01015 in other countries and regions.

ABOUT BOAN BIOTECH

Boan Biotech is the subsidiary of the Company. It is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company established in 2013. It specialises in therapeutic antibody development with a focus on oncology, immunology, pain and endocrine diseases. Over the past several years, Boan Biotech has developed expertise in antibody production, lead optimisation, cell line establishment, process development, technology transfer, pilot production and commercial production. Boan Biotech's antibody discovery activities are organised around four platforms, namely Human Antibody Transgenic Mouse and Phage Display Technology, Bispecific T-cell Engager Technology, ADC Technology and Nanobody Platform. It covers the whole process of target verification, antibody discovery and development, CMC. Boan Biotech's independent and coherent research and development capabilities ensure the high quality of antibodies, high development speed and low supplier dependence. Boan Biotech has developed more than 10 innovative antibody products with international intellectual property protection and eight biosimilar products. For biosimilar products, Biologic License Application (BLA) has been made for LY01008 (Avastin® biosimilar) in China; LY06006 (Prolia® biosimilar) is under phase III clinical trial in China and phase I clinical trial in Europe as well as the United States; LY09004 (Eylea® biosimilar) and LY01011 (Xgeva® biosimilar) are under phase III clinical trial in China. In addition, one of its innovative antibody products, LY-CovMab for neutralizing SARS-CoV-2, is under phase I clinical trial in China.

In addition, Boan Biotech also has CAR-T Technology. Boan Biotech's CAR-T product is focusing on late stage solid tumors and will be manufactured by non-lenti platform. Boan Biotech continues to develop cutting edge technologies including novel off-the-shelf CAR-T, regulatable CAR-T, to develop safer and affordable products for patients.

The Group will continue to increase its investment in the research and development of biopharmaceuticals, in order to expedite the development of innovative biological products, to provide patients around the world with better treatment options and improved drug accessibility.

By Order of the Board LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

Liu Dian Bo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Dian Bo, Mr. YANG Rong Bing, Mr. YUAN Hui Xian and Ms. ZHU Yuan Yuan; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. SONG Rui Lin and Mr. Sun Xin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Hua Qiao, Professor LO Yuk Lam, Mr. LEUNG Man Kit and Mr. CHOY Sze Chung Jojo.

Disclaimer

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 14:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
