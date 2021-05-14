Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Luye Pharma Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2186   BMG570071099

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

(2186)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luye Pharma : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 16 JUNE 2021

05/14/2021 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 16 JUNE 2021

I/We, being the registered holder(s) of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company''), hereby appoint the proxy(Note 1) as specified below or failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting(Note 1) to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at

the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''Annual General Meeting'') to be held at 1/F, Building 12, Shanghai Business Park III, No. 1036 Tianlin Road, Shanghai, the PRC on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolution as indicated below, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Registered Holder(s) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.)

Registered Name

Registered Address

Certificate No.(Note 7)

Date

Signature(Note 3)

Proxy(Note 1) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS.)

Full Name

No. of Shares(Note 2)

Full Address

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 4)

AGAINST(Note 4)

  1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') and of the auditors of the Company (the ''Auditor'') for the year ended 31 December 2020.
  2. (a) To re-elect Mr. YANG Rong Bing as an executive Director;
    1. To re-elect Mr. SUN Xin as a non-executive Director;
    2. To re-elect Professor LO Yuk Lam as an independent non- executive Director;
    3. To re-elect Mr. LEUNG Man Kit as an independent non- executive Director; and
    4. To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') to fix the remuneration of the Directors.
  4. To re-appoint Ernst & Young as the Auditor to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration for the year ending 31 December 2021.
  5. (A) To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares not exceeding 20% of the issued share capital of the Company (the ''Issue Mandate'').
  1. To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
  2. To extend the Issue Mandate by the number of shares repurchased by the Company.

Notes:

  1. If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, please insert the full name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A holder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. The proxy needs not be a member of the Company, but must attend the meeting (or any adjournment thereof) to represent you.
  2. Please insert the number of shares for this proxy. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares registered in the name of the holder(s).
  3. This proxy form must be signed and dated by the shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. If the shareholder is a company, it should execute this proxy form under its common seal or by the signature(s) of (a) person(s) authorised to sign on its behalf. In the case of joint shareholders, any one shareholder may sign this proxy form. The vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint shareholding.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to tick either box in respect of a resolution will entitle your proxy to cast your vote in respect of that resolution at his/her discretion or to abstain. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  5. In order to be valid, a proxy form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney, must be deposited at the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
  6. Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish.
  7. Please provide one certificate number, if possible, to facilitate processing.
  8. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this proxy form.
  9. The above description of the proposed ordinary resolutions is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.
09:05aLUYE PHARMA  : Form of proxy for use at annual general meeting to be held on 16 ..
PU
05/13LUYE PHARMA  : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
05/13LUYE PHARMA  : Proposals for general mandates to issue shares and repurchase sha..
PU
05/13LUYE PHARMA  : Voluntary announcement - approval obtained for initiating clinica..
PU
05/12LUYE PHARMA  : Wins Regulatory Nod to Start Anesthesia's Clinical Trial in China
MT
05/07LUYE PHARMA  : Voluntary announcement - approval for initiating clinical trial f..
PU
05/07LUYE PHARMA  : Unit Wins Marketing Registration Approval for Cancer Drug in Chin..
MT
05/07LUYE PHARMA  : Unit Wins Regulatory Nod to Start Cancer Drug's Clinical Trial in..
MT
05/06LUYE PHARMA  : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODY AGAINST SARS-CoV-2..
PU
05/05LUYE PHARMA  : Unit Completes Phase I Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in Chin..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 169 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2021 907 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 1 571 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 13 939 M 2 161 M 2 166 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 963
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Luye Pharma Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,76 CNY
Last Close Price 3,94 CNY
Spread / Highest target 96,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dian Bo Liu Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rong Bing Yang Vice Executive Chairman & President
Yuan Chong Liu Chief Financial Officer
You Xin Li Vice President, Head-Research & Development
Hua Qiao Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.31.30%2 161
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.23.19%24 830
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.18.65%22 947
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.53%20 867
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.14.73%12 975
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-20.74%11 217