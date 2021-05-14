Luye Pharma : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 16 JUNE 2021

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 16 JUNE 2021

I/We, being the registered holder(s) of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company''), hereby appoint the proxy(Note 1) as specified below or failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting(Note 1) to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at

the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''Annual General Meeting'') to be held at 1/F, Building 12, Shanghai Business Park III, No. 1036 Tianlin Road, Shanghai, the PRC on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolution as indicated below, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Registered Holder(s) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.)