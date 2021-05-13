Luye Pharma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL OBTAINED FOR INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL FOR THE GROUP'S NEW DRUG LY09606 IN CHINA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL OBTAINED FOR INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL FOR

THE GROUP'S NEW DRUG LY09606 IN CHINA

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that the Group's Class 2 new drug, Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Liposome Suspension Injection (''LY09606''), has obtained approval from the Centre for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration in the People's Republic of China (''China'') to initiate clinical trials.

Ropivacaine is the first pure levorotatory long-acting amide local anaesthetic with dual effects of anesthesia and analgesia. High dose of Ropivacaine can produce surgical anesthesia, while low dose can produce sensory block (analgesia) with limited nonprogressive motor nerve block.

LY09606 is a multivesicular liposome formulation containing Ropivacaine. Its unique multivesicular structure facilitates the sustained release of the encapsulated drug. LY09606, which can be indicated for postoperative analgesia, is the first Ropivacaine multivesicular liposome injection product that has obtained the approval for clinical trial in China. The high technical barriers and complex processes in relation to multivesicular liposome manufacturing attest to the Group's strengths in key technologies for liposome research, development and manufacturing.

Compared with traditional Ropivacaine Injection and other local liposome anaesthetics, LY09606 has the following advantages: