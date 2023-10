Luyuan Group Holding Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of HKD 786.13579 million.

Luyuan Group Holding (Cayman) Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of HKD 786.13579 million.



Security Name: Ordinary Shares

Security Type: Common Stock

Securities Offered: 35,803,500

PriceRange: HKD 7.37

Discount Per Security: HKD 0.2211



Transaction Features: Regulation S; Sponsor Backed Offering