Luzerner Kantonalbank : LUKB gibt die Bedingungen für die Kapitalerhöhung bekannt

Montag, 08. Mai 2023 - Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 Kotierungsreglement (KR)



Die Generalversammlung der Luzerner Kantonalbank AG (LUKB) hat am 17. April 2023 unter anderem den beantragten Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1:5 und die beantragte Kapitalerhöhung gutgeheissen. Die Umstellung des Börsenhandels aufgrund des Aktiensplits ist am 25. April 2023 erfolgt. Die LUKB gibt jetzt die Bedingungen der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt.

Infolge der Genehmigung der ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung durch die Generalversammlung vom 17. April 2023 erhalten bestehende LUKB-Aktionärinnen und -Aktionäre pro gesplittete LUKB-Namenaktie, welche sie nach Handelsschluss am 10. Mai 2023 halten, vorbehaltlich gewisser gesetzlicher Einschränkungen, ein Bezugsrecht zugeteilt.

Die Bezugsrechte können vom Donnerstag, 11. Mai 2023, bis Dienstag, 23. Mai 2023, an der SIX Swiss Exchange gekauft und verkauft werden. Die Kennnummern des Bezugsrechts lauten:

Valor: 125 297 937, ISIN: CH1252979377, Ticker: LUKN1.

Mit sechs Bezugsrechten kann ab Donnerstag, 11. Mai 2023, bis Donnerstag, 25. Mai 2023, 12.00 Uhr MESZ, eine neue Namenaktie zum Bezugspreis von 69.00 Franken je Aktie erworben werden. Der Kanton Luzern als Hauptaktionär mit einer LUKB-Beteiligung von 61.5 % hat mit der Verabschiedung des Aufgaben- und Finanzplans 2023-2026 entschieden, dass er seinen Anteil an der LUKB unverändert beibehalten will und die ihm zustehenden Bezugsrechte vollständig ausüben wird. Bezugsrechte, die während der Bezugsfrist nicht gültig ausgeübt werden, verfallen entschädigungslos. Die LUKB ist berechtigt, die Namenaktien, für die Bezugsrechte eingeräumt, aber während der Bezugsfrist keine gültige Ausübung erfolgt ist, im Interesse der Gesellschaft bestehenden Aktionären, der Gesellschaft oder Dritten zuzuweisen. Mit diesen Transaktionsparametern strebt die LUKB einen Bruttoerlös von bis zu 489 Millionen Franken an.

Im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung werden bis zu 7'083'333 neue Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je 3.70 Franken ausgegeben. Die LUKB wird die definitive Anzahl der neuen Namenaktien am Freitag, 26. Mai 2023, bekanntgeben. Die neuen Namenaktien werden an der SIX Swiss Exchange handelbar und für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 voll dividendenberechtigt sein, d.h. eine Dividende auf den neuen Namenaktien wird voraussichtlich erstmals im Anschluss an die ordentliche Generalversammlung 2024 entrichtet. Somit sind die neuen Aktien ab Publikation im SHAB den aktuell bestehenden Aktien gleichgestellt. Die Dividendenpolitik der LUKB hat zum Ziel, für eine Namenaktie mit einem Nennwert von 3.70 Franken eine Dividende von 2.50 Franken auszuschütten.

Die Kotierung sowie der erste Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien sind auf Mittwoch, 31. Mai 2023, vorgesehen.

Die Zürcher Kantonalbank (Global Coordinator; Joint-Lead Manager) und die Luzerner Kantonalbank (Joint-Lead Manager) wurden für die Kapitalerhöhung mandatiert.

Mit der Kapitalerhöhung will die LUKB das Fundament für die erfolgreiche Weiterentwicklung ihres Geschäftsmodells legen, nachhaltiges Wachstum erzielen und gleichzeitig die langfristige Handlungsfreiheit bei steigenden Eigenmittelanforderungen sichern. Die LUKB will nach der Umsetzung der Kapitalerhöhung ihre finanziellen Strategieziele bis zum Ende der aktuell laufenden Strategieperiode im Jahr 2025 erhöhen:

Kumulierter Unternehmensgewinn 2021 bis 2025 neu 1'075 bis 1'200 Millionen Franken (bisher: 1'025 bis 1'100 Millionen Franken)

Gesamtkapital-Ratio 16 bis 20% (bisherige Bandbreite: 14 bis 18%)

das Mindestziel für die CET1-Ratio (hartes Kernkapital) 12 % (bisher: 11%)

