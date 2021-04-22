Luzhou Bank : NOTICE OF 2021 FIRST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1983)

NOTICE OF 2021 FIRST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the domestic shareholders' class meeting (the "Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting") of Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 or immediately after the conclusion of 2020 annual general meeting, whichever is later, at Meeting Room 1101, 11th Floor, Building 1, No.18, Section 3, Jiucheng Avenue, Jiangyang District, Luzhou City, Sichuan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions:

To consider and approve the 2020 profit distribution plan and the capitalization issue plan; To consider and approve the change of registered capital of the Bank; and To consider and approve the amendments to certain articles in the articles of association of the Bank.

By order of the Board

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd.*

YOU Jiang

Chairman

Luzhou, the PRC

April 23, 2021