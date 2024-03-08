(Alliance News) - LVenture Group Spa and Digital Magics Spa announced Friday that they have entered into the deed of merger by incorporation of Digital Magics into LVenture Group.

The merger will take effect on April 1.

LVenture also executed the second tranche of the capital increase approved

on June 28, 2023 by the board of directors for a total amount of up to EUR2.5 million.

LVenture Group closed Friday in the red by 1.2 percent to EUR0.25 per share and Digital Magics ended up 1.0 percent to EUR2.10 per share.

