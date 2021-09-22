Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  LVenture Group S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    LVEN   IT0005013013

LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.

(LVEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LVenture S p A : GROUP ONE COMPANY – 22.09.2021

09/22/2021 | 10:02am EDT
LVenture Group

O n e C o m p a n y

S e p t e m b e r 2 0 2 1

Contents

BUSINESS MODEL

ECOSYSTEM

KEY NUMBERS

PORTFOLIO

OUTLOOK

WHY INVEST IN LVG

APPENDIX

BUSINESS MODEL

• Investments: 49% of Total

• Investments: 51% of Total

• Investments: No

• Revenues: 17% of Total

• Revenues: 5%

• Revenues: 78% of Total

(services to startup)

• Portfolio results: €3.5M

LVG: Full-Stack VC

Builds brands, attracts and promotes startups

EVENTS

HUB

COMMUNITY MARKETING

PR

#15

Project

LVG

FUND

€75M

(fundraising)

Gives startups money to grow & exit

Provides startups with services to boost them

INVESTMENTS

BUSINESS ACCELERATION WITH CORPORATES

PRE-SEED

SEED +

LUISS Enlabs

DIGITAL ENTERPRENEURSHIP

POST-SEED

STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT

PRE ACCELERATION

BUSINESS MATCHING

POC FACTORY

VERTICAL ACCELERATOR

CVC

GROWTH M&A

Accelerator

€8M

€12M

(invested so far)

(invested so far)

BUSINESS

#18

#11

Supports them in every need

LEGAL FUNDRAISING FINANCE MANAGEMENT HR

#18

# People

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LVenture Group S.p.A. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 14:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6,75 M 7,92 M 7,92 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1,52 M 1,78 M 1,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,0 M 28,1 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
LVenture Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,48 €
Average target price 0,72 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Managers and Directors
Luigi Capello Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Bartoli Gasparri Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Stefano Pighini Chairman
Giovanni Gazzola Chief Operating Officer
Luigi Mastromonaco Head-Investments & Portfolio Growth
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-13.36%28
BLACKROCK, INC.18.81%128 642
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.27.46%85 363
BLACKSTONE INC.96.84%83 758
UBS GROUP AG13.27%53 153
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.35.76%46 204