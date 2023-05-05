Advanced search
    LVEN   IT0005013013

LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.

(LVEN)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-05 am EDT
0.3370 EUR   +1.81%
12:26pLVenture closes quarter with slightly improved numbers
AN
05:30aLVenture divests entire stake held in startup Filo
AN
04/18Pipein announced that it has received €0.725 million in funding from LVenture Group S.p.A., CDP Venture Capital SGR
CI
LVenture closes quarter with slightly improved numbers

05/05/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
(Alliance News) - LVenture Group Spa on Friday reviewed and approved the company's financial results as of March 31. Revenues and other income in the first quarter were EUR1.6 million, 6 percent higher than March 31, 2022, when they were EUR1.5 million.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was break-even - at EUR10,000 - under IFRS accounting standards compared to EUR700,000 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income from investment management shows a positive change of EUR300,000 to which investments in startups in the period contributed.

Net financial debt was EUR4.83 million, up from EUR4.83 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

LVenture closed Friday's session in the green 1.8 percent to EUR0.3370 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

