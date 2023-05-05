LVenture closes quarter with slightly improved numbers

(Alliance News) - LVenture Group Spa on Friday reviewed and approved the company's financial results as of March 31. Revenues and other income in the first quarter were EUR1.6 million, 6 percent higher than March 31, 2022, when they were EUR1.5 million.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was break-even - at EUR10,000 - under IFRS accounting standards compared to EUR700,000 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income from investment management shows a positive change of EUR300,000 to which investments in startups in the period contributed.

Net financial debt was EUR4.83 million, up from EUR4.83 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

LVenture closed Friday's session in the green 1.8 percent to EUR0.3370 per share.

