(Alliance News) - On Thursday, Piazza Affari moves bullish--around -27,800 points--outperforming other European exchanges. Trading rooms focus on the global monetary policy outlook. In this regard, on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde both reiterated that monetary policies will remain tight to combat inflation, which is still too high compared to the canonical 2 percent target.

Meanwhile, Eurozone economic sentiment worsened in June, according to European Commission data released Thursday. The economic sentiment indicator fell to 95.3 points from 96.5 points in May. The June figure is lower than the 96.0 predicted by the market consensus cited by FXStreet.

The FTSE Mib, thus, is up 0.8 percent at 27,859.09 and put/call ratio at 0.80.

Last night the Mid-Cap is rising 0.2 percent to 42,387.59, the Small-Cap is up 0.1 percent to 26,728.28, and Italy Growth is giving up 0.1 percent to 9,028.21.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 gives up 0.2 percent, Paris' CAC 40 rises 0.5 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is in the green by 0.1 percent.

On the highest-capitalization list of Piazza Affari, Saipem confirms its good start by advancing 1.5 percent. The company announced Wednesday that it has been awarded two new contracts, one for offshore EPCI activities in the Middle East and the other for the development of undersea drones in Brazil, worth a total of about USD1 billion.

Strength also on Tenaris, which advances 2.5 percent to EUR13.32. Jefferies initiated coverage of the stock with a 'buy' recommendation and target price of EUR19.00.

Leading the list, however, is Banco BPM, which advances 2.7 percent, heading for the third session to close on the bullish side.

Among the negative notes, Prysmian Group -- down 0.2% -- reported Thursday that it had reached an important milestone with Eastern Green Link 2 Limited, a joint venture between SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC, owners of the electric transmission systems in the UK. Following Prysmian's selection in May as the exclusive preferred bidder, the commitment includes the payment of EUR180 million to ensure Prysmian Group's continued availability of capacity to build the Eastern Green Link 2 cable connection during the remaining negotiation period aimed at finalizing the contract in a timely manner.

Italgas also goes under, also in the rear giving up 0.5 percent in its second bearish session.

On the cadet segment, Juventus FC takes the top spot, rising 1.8 percent and placing the price at EUR0.34.

Strength also on Piaggio, which scores a plus 1.5 percent, positioning itself for its third session to end on the bullish side.

Cembre, on the other hand, advances 1.4 percent to EUR29.80, repeating bullish after Wednesday's 0.7 percent gain.

Credito Emiliano, on the other hand, advances 1.3%, with new price at EUR7.20 per share, with Jefferies upgrading its recommendation to 'buy' from 'hold' on Wednesday and confirming the target price at EUR8.90.

At the tail end GVS steps back 3.3 percent to EUR5.3750. On the stock it is reported that JPMorgan Asset Management raised its short position on the stock to 0.71 percent from 0.6 percent previously.

On the Small-Cap, Beewize confirms the top seen since the bell rang, moving ahead 4.6%, following up the previous two sessions with a bullish aggregate of more than 13%.

Mondo TV, on the other hand, advances 2.8 percent. The company-which has not detached its dividend since 2016-is reaping a profit of about 14 percent on the weekly.

LVenture Group and Digital Magics have approved the merger project, creating the Italian leader dedicated to investing in start-ups and open innovation. In detail, Digital Magics shareholders will receive 46 shares of LVenture for every five shares held, holding 63 percent of its capital, while LVenture shareholders will hold 37 percent. In addition, a framework agreement was signed to govern the transaction and a shareholders' agreement was signed to regulate the relationship between the major shareholders of the merged company. LVenture then resolved to launch a EUR2.5 million capital increase reserved for LUISS Guido Carli University.

LVenture posted a green of 0.3 percent while Digital Magics - on the Italia Growth list - advanced 1.9 percent instead.

Among the many bearish, the tail end of the list is for CSP International is giving up 5.3 percent after 0.8 percent on the eve.

Among SMEs, Bifire is giving up 4.2% after eve's 4.0% contraction.

Allcore, on the other hand, gives up 3.8%, retracing after three sessions ended among the bullish.

Doxee, on the other hand, gives up 3.6 percent, despite announcing Wednesday that it has obtained the facilities provided by the call for research and experimental development projects promoted by the Emilia Romagna region in the form of a grant in the amount of EUR479,402.24, out of the company's total expenditure of EUR1.0 million.

Finanza.Tech moves ahead 6.1 percent and price at EUR0.9340. The stock in the past month has increased its market cap by nearly 38 percent.

Casta Diva, on the other hand, advances 5.1%, positioning its snout toward the third session to be concluded on the bullish side.

In New York on European night, the Dow closed down 0.2 percent, the Nasdaq up 0.3 percent, and the S&P 500 closed just below par.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0918 versus USD1.0955 in Wednesday's European stock close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2648 from USD1.2613 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD73.74 per barrel versus USD73.03 per barrel at Wednesday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD1,904.60 an ounce from USD1,909.22 an ounce on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday's macroeconomic calendar, Spanish business confidence data will be released at 1300 CEST in the afternoon. In the US, meanwhile, focus on jobless claims and Gross Domestic Product, due at 1430 CEST, and gas inventories, expected at 1630 CEST.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.