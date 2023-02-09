Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. LVenture Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVEN   IT0005013013

LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.

(LVEN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:25:46 2023-02-09 am EST
0.3550 EUR   -4.05%
07:30aWorld TV at the top; LVenture at the bottom
AN
06:22aMib at annual high; TIM retracts
AN
02/07Lventure S P A : Codemotion scores a new 8M investment round
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World TV at the top; LVenture at the bottom

02/09/2023 | 07:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Mondo TV takes the top spot with a 7.2 percent gain. The company announced Tuesday that it has received a request to convert one of 23 bonds issued to Atlas Capital Markets.

The conversion price is about EUR0.40, with the bond entitling Atlas to subscribe for 623,207 ordinary shares of Mondo TV, of which 450,000 will be new and 173,207 will be borrowed by the company.

Of the 23 bonds issued by Mondo TV, five still remain to be converted.

----------

Eurotech also does well, up 4.5 percent. The stock has risen 17 percent in the past month and about 11 percent in the past six months. In contrast, it has left 26% on the parter over the past year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

LVenture sits on the bottom and gives up 6.7% to EUR0.34 per share. The stock has risen 5.7 percent in the last thirty days and 4.2 percent in the last six months, while it has given up 8.6 percent in the last year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EUROTECH S.P.A. 4.82% 3.566 Delayed Quote.18.78%
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A. -4.05% 0.355 Delayed Quote.2.78%
MONDO TV S.P.A. 5.92% 0.4655 Delayed Quote.2.81%
All news about LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.
07:30aWorld TV at the top; LVenture at the bottom
AN
06:22aMib at annual high; TIM retracts
AN
02/07Lventure S P A : Codemotion scores a new 8M investment round
PU
01/24Leonardo with LVenture, second edition of startup accelerator
AN
01/19Lventure S P A : Group announces a new partnership with Hubspot
PU
01/12EPrice at the top; Digital Bros. the worst
AN
01/10Milan lines up declines; Erg stays afloat
AN
2022Bioera at the top; worst of all does LVenture
AN
2022MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflat..
AN
2022MILAN MARKET CLOSE: Mib below 24,000 threshold; in green Saipem and B..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6,35 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 5,59 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,9 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
LVenture Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,37 €
Average target price 0,43 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Managers and Directors
Luigi Capello Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Pighini Chairman & President
Antonella Pischedda Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Mastromonaco Head-Investments & Portfolio Growth
Claudia Cattani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.2.78%21
BLACKROCK, INC.4.54%109 301
BLACKSTONE INC.30.35%67 206
UBS GROUP AG15.64%67 127
KKR & CO. INC.25.53%50 177
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.13.09%42 286