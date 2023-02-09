World TV at the top; LVenture at the bottom

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Mondo TV takes the top spot with a 7.2 percent gain. The company announced Tuesday that it has received a request to convert one of 23 bonds issued to Atlas Capital Markets.

The conversion price is about EUR0.40, with the bond entitling Atlas to subscribe for 623,207 ordinary shares of Mondo TV, of which 450,000 will be new and 173,207 will be borrowed by the company.

Of the 23 bonds issued by Mondo TV, five still remain to be converted.

Eurotech also does well, up 4.5 percent. The stock has risen 17 percent in the past month and about 11 percent in the past six months. In contrast, it has left 26% on the parter over the past year.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

LVenture sits on the bottom and gives up 6.7% to EUR0.34 per share. The stock has risen 5.7 percent in the last thirty days and 4.2 percent in the last six months, while it has given up 8.6 percent in the last year.

