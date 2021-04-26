Log in
    95   KYG5727E1035

LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(95)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 25 JUNE 2021 AT 10:30 A.M.

04/26/2021 | 08:07am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(HKSE Stock Code: 95)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 25 JUNE 2021 AT 10:30 A.M.

I/We (Note 1),

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

shares of HK$0.01 each

in the capital of LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint (Note 3) the Chairman of the Meeting or failing him/her

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Meeting Room 1, Level 25, NEO, 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 25 June 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) on the undermentioned resolutions as indicated (Note 4):

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)

1.

To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements and the Reports

of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2.

To re-elect Ms. HUANG Jingshu as an executive Director.

3.

To re-elect Mr. TANG Shouchun as an executive Director.

4.

To re-elect Mr. YE Xingan as an executive Director.

5.

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration.

6.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor of the Company and to

authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

7.

To grant an unconditional mandate to the Directors to allot shares.

8.

To grant an unconditional mandate to the Directors to purchase the

Company's own shares.

9.

To extend the share issue mandate granted to the Directors.

Dated this

day of

2021.

Signature (Note

5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the Meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE
    DULY INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. Please indicate with a "" in the appropriate space beside each resolution how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. If this form is returned duly signed, but without any indication as to how your proxy should vote, the proxy may vote, for or against the resolution or may abstain at his discretion.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.
  6. Where there are joint holders of any share any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members in respect of the joint holding.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong at Unit 2501, NEO, 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjourned meeting.
  8. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
  9. Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof, and in such event, the proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.

Disclaimer

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 12:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 481 M 999 M 999 M
Net income 2020 1 003 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 9 344 M 1 439 M 1 441 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 097
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,84 CNY
Last Close Price 1,83 CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shou Chun Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kin Man Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jing Shu Huang Chairman
Jing Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Gin Ing Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED-6.01%1 439
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.40%44 585
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.14%38 724
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.31%33 907
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED18.15%28 094
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.45%26 938
