LVGEM China Real Estate Investment : PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (HKSE Stock Code: 95) PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the annual general meeting of LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited to be held at Meeting Room 1, Level 25, NEO, 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 25 June 2021 at 10:30 a.m. is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular. Precautionary measures and special arrangements for the Annual General Meeting Considering the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), certain measures will be implemented at the Annual General Meeting with a view to addressing the risk to attendees of infection, including, without limitation, (i) all attendees being required to (a) undergo compulsory body temperature check; and (b) wear surgical masks prior to admission to the venue of the Annual General Meeting; (ii) attendees who are subject to health quarantine prescribed by the HKSAR Government not being admitted to the venue of the Annual General Meeting; (iii) all attendees being required to wear surgical masks throughout the Annual General Meeting; (iv) each attendee being assigned a designated seat at the time of registration to ensure social distancing; and (v) no refreshment packs or coffee/tea being provided. The Company reminds attendees that they should carefully consider the risks of attending the Annual General Meeting, taking into account their own personal circumstances. Furthermore, the Company would like to remind Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the Annual General Meeting is not necessary for the purpose of exercising their voting rights and strongly recommends that Shareholders appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy and submit their form of proxy as early as possible. The form of proxy can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.lvgem-china.com) or the Stock Exchange's website. The Company will keep the evolving COVID-19 situation under review and may implement additional measures which it will announce closer to the date of the Annual General Meeting. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the principal place of business of the Company at Unit 2501, NEO, 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting or at any adjourned meeting should you desire. 27 April 2021 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 APPENDIX I - DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS:- Form of Proxy 2020 Annual Report - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise: "Annual General Meeting" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Meeting Room 1, Level 25, NEO, 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 25 June 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (and any adjournment thereof), the notice of which is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular "Articles" the articles of association of the Company as amended from time to time "Board" the board of Directors "Buy-back Mandate" the proposed general mandate to be granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to buy back, during the period as set out in the Share Buy-back Resolution, Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the total number of shares in issue as at the date of passing the Share Buy-back Resolution "Buy-back Proposal" the proposal for granting the Buy-back Mandate "Companies Law" the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time) "Company" LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange "Directors" the directors of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Issue Mandate" the proposed general mandate to be granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal in, during the period as set out in the Issue Resolution, Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the total number of shares in issue as at the date of passing the Issue Resolution "Issue Resolution" the proposed ordinary resolution set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting in respect of the Issue Mandate "Latest Practicable Date" 21 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information referred to in this circular "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Share(s)" share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Share Buy-back Resolution" the proposed ordinary resolution set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting in respect of the Buy-back Mandate "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "subsidiary(ies)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Takeovers Code" the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs published by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong "%" per cent The circular has been prepared in both English and Chinese. In the case of any discrepancy, the English text shall prevail. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (HKSE Stock Code: 95) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Ms. HUANG Jingshu (Chairman) Windward 3 Mr. TANG Shouchun (Chief Executive Officer) Regatta Office Pack Mr. YE Xingan PO Box 1350 Mr. HUANG Hao Yuan Grand Cayman KY1-1108 Mr. SIU Chi Hung Cayman Islands Non-Executive Director: Head Office and Principal Place of Business: Ms. LI Lihong Unit 2501, NEO, 123 Hoi Bun Road, Independent Non-Executive Directors: Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Mr. WANG Jing Hong Kong Ms. HU Gin Ing Mr. MO Fan 27 April 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam, PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting relating to, inter alia, the payment of the final dividend, the re-election of Directors, the Issue Mandate and the Buy-back Mandate. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS In accordance with Article 108(a) of the Articles, one-third of the Directors for the time being shall retire from office by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, Ms. HUANG Jingshu, Mr. TANG Shouchun and Mr. YE Xingan shall retire at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer themselves for reelection at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the above-mentioned Directors proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix I to this circular. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to grant to the Directors a general mandate to allot, issue and deal in Shares up to 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the Issue Resolution. In addition, an ordinary resolution will also be proposed to authorise an extension of the Issue Mandate by adding thereto the total number of Shares bought back under the Buy-back Mandate. The Issue Mandate will end on the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by the Articles, or any other applicable laws; or (iii) the date upon which such authority is revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the Company in general meeting. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had 5,097,703,975 Shares in issue. Subject to the passing of the Issue Resolution and assuming that no further Shares will be issued or bought back prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Company would be allowed under the Issue Mandate to allot or issue a maximum of 1,019,540,795 Shares, representing 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the Issue Resolution at the Annual General Meeting. GENERAL MANDATE TO BUY BACK SHARES At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to grant a general mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to buy back Shares up to 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the Share Buy-back Resolution. The Buy-back Mandate will end on the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by the Articles, or any other applicable laws; or (iii) the date upon which such authority is revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the Company in general meeting. Subject to the passing of the Share Buy-back Resolution and assuming that no further Shares will be issued or bought back prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Company would be allowed under the Buy-back Mandate to buy back a maximum of 509,770,397 Shares, representing 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the Share Buy-back Resolution at the Annual General Meeting. An explanatory statement to provide all the information reasonably necessary to enable Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the Share Buy-back Resolution as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix II hereto. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular. At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions will be proposed to approve, inter alia, the re-election of Directors, the Issue Mandate and the Buy-back Mandate. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. The results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Company and the Stock Exchange following the Annual General Meeting. A proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith. Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete the proxy form and return it to the principal place of business of the Company at Unit 2501, NEO, 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting if you so wish. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. RECOMMENDATION The Directors believe that the proposals for the re-election of Directors, the Issue Mandate and the Buy-back Mandate are all in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend that you should vote in favour of all the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. By Order of the Board LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited HUANG Jingshu Chairman - 5 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The following are the details of Directors who are proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Articles: Ms. HUANG Jingshu

Ms. HUANG Jingshu, aged 33, is an Executive Director and Chairman of the Company and is responsible for the overall business development of the Company. From August 2012 to July 2013, Ms. Huang served in the Guangzhou branch of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (Special General Partnership) and her last position was analyst of Corporate Risk Management Service Division, where she was primarily responsible for providing professional services to clients. Since November 2010, Ms. Huang started serving in Shenzhen LVGEM Entity Management Group Co., Ltd. ( 深圳市綠景企業管理集團有限公司 ) and her position was the vice general manager of the investment management department and was responsible for corporate development and planning matters. Ms. Huang obtained her Bachelor of Arts with Honours degree in Accounting and Finance from University of Exeter in the United Kingdom in July 2010, and her Master of Science degree in Accounting and Finance in November 2011. Ms. Huang was appointed as an executive director and the chairman of the Company on 15 May 2014 and 5 June 2014 respectively.

Save as disclosed above, Ms. Huang did not hold any directorships in any public companies in the last three years in Hong Kong or overseas, and she did not have any other major appointments or professional qualifications.

Ms. Huang is the daughter of Mr. WONG Hong King, the controlling shareholder of the Company and the sister of Mr. HUANG Hao Yuan, an executive director of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Huang is interested or deemed to be interested in the Company as follows: (a) 2,400,000,000 Shares; (b) 1,227,081,322 convertible preference shares of the Company; and (c) 4,500,000 share options exchangeable into the Shares. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Huang is not interested in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO") and does not have any relationship with any other directors, senior management or any substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Ms. Huang entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of 2 years commencing from 15 May 2020 which is terminable by either party by giving to the other party not less than three months' written notice or by payment in lieu of such notice. Pursuant to the service agreement, Ms. Huang is entitled to an annual salary of HKD2,730,000, which was determined by the remuneration committee of the Company and approved by the Board with reference to her responsibilities and duties in the Company, the remuneration policy of the Company as well as the prevailing market conditions. In addition, subject to the approval by the remuneration committee of the Company, Ms. Huang is also entitled to receive a discretionary bonus.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of Ms. Huang's re-election and there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - 6 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Mr. TANG Shouchun

Mr. TANG Shouchun, aged 58, is an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and is responsible for overall corporate investment and finance matters of the Company. Mr. Tang was appointed as vice president of Shenzhen LVGEM Entity Management Group Co., Ltd. ( 深圳市綠景企業管理集團有限公司 ) in October 2015 and operations director of the Company in February 2016. Prior to joining Shenzhen LVGEM Entity Management Group Co., Ltd. ( 深圳市綠景企業管理集團有限公司 ), Mr. Tang has been the deputy general manager of Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited and executive director of Yuexiu Property Company Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code of 123). Mr. Tang studied business administration in Nanjing Agricultural University in his early years and obtained a doctor degree. After graduating, he has been vice professor in university, senior management in Guangdong and Guangzhou large state-owned enterprises (including Hong Kong listed companies) and was responsible for finance, capital operation, legal, audit, strategic and operation management matters. Mr. Tang is a vice professor, senior accountant, senior economist and registered asset appraiser in China. Mr. Tang was appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer of the Company on 31 March 2016.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Tang did not hold any directorships in any public companies in the last three years in Hong Kong or overseas, and he did not have any other major appointments or professional qualifications.

Mr. Tang did not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Tang is interested in 10,000,000 share options exchangeable into the Shares. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Tang is not interested in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Mr. Tang entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of 2 years commencing from 31 March 2020 which is terminable by either party by giving to the other party not less than three months' written notice or by payment in lieu of such notice. Pursuant to the service agreement, Mr. Tang is entitled to a monthly salary of HK$200,000 and a year-end bonus equivalent to one month salary, which have been recommended by the remuneration committee of the Company and approved by the Board with reference to his responsibilities and duties, the remuneration policy of the Company and the prevailing market conditions. In addition, subject to the approval by the remuneration committee of the Company, Mr. Tang is also entitled to receive a discretionary bonus.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of Mr. Tang's re-election and there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - 7 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Mr. YE Xingan

Mr. YE Xingan, aged 57, is an Executive Director of the Company and is responsible for the overall project development and management and business branding management of the Company. He joined Shenzhen LVGEM Entity Management Group Co., Ltd. ( 深圳市綠景企業管理集團有限公司 ) in March 2007 and served as the executive vice president and was responsible for its overall operation management. Prior to joining the Company, from March 1993 to August 2002, Mr. Ye served various positions in 萬科企業股份有限公司 (China Vanke Co., Ltd.*), a company primarily engaged in real estate development. From August 2002 to March 2005, Mr. Ye served as a director and general manager of Chengdu Xinyi Investment Industry Co., Ltd. ( 成都心怡投 資實業有限公司 ) and was primarily responsible for overall management. From March 2005 to March 2007, Mr. Ye served as a director and general manager of Shenzhen Xinyi Real Estate Investment Development Co., Ltd. ( 深圳市心怡房地產投資發展有限公司 ) and was primarily responsible for its overall management. Mr. Ye obtained his associate degree in accounting from Jiangxi College of Finance and Economics ( 江西財經學院 , now known as Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics ( 江西財經大學 )) in the PRC in June 1986, and he studied courses of master's degree in business administration at International Business Administration School of University of International Business and Economics ( 對外經濟貿易大學國際工商管理學院 ) in the PRC from September 2000 to September 2001. Mr. Ye was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 15 May 2014.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ye did not hold any directorships in any public companies in the last three years in Hong Kong or overseas, and he did not have any other major appointments or professional qualifications.

Mr. Ye did not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Ye is interested in 10,000,000 share options exchangeable into the Shares. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ye is not interested in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Mr. Ye entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of 2 years commencing from 15 May 2020 which is terminable by either party by giving to the other party not less than three months' written notice or by payment in lieu of such notice. Pursuant to the service agreement, Mr. Ye is entitled to an annual salary of RMB950,000, which was determined by the remuneration committee of the Company and approved by the Board with reference to his responsibilities and duties in the Company, the remuneration policy of the Company as well as the prevailing market conditions. In addition, subject to the approval by the remuneration committee of the Company, Mr. Ye is also entitled to receive a discretionary bonus.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of Mr. Ye's re-election and there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - 8 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This appendix serves as an explanatory statement, as required by the Listing Rules, to provide requisite information to you for your consideration of the proposal to permit the buy-back of Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing the Share Buy-back Resolution. SHARE CAPITAL

As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were 5,097,703,975 Shares in issue.

Subject to the passing of the Share Buy-back Resolution and assuming that no further Shares will be issued or bought back prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Company would be allowed under the Buy-back Mandate to buy back a maximum of 509,770,397 Shares (representing 10% of the issued Shares as at the date of the Annual General Meeting). REASONS FOR BUY-BACK

The Directors believe that the Buy-back Proposal is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Such buy-back may, depending on the market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net assets value per Share and/or earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such a buy-back will benefit the Company and its Shareholders. FUNDING OF BUY-BACK

In repurchasing Shares, the Company may only apply funds legally available for such purpose in accordance with its Memorandum of Association, the Articles and the applicable laws and regulations of the Cayman Islands. Pursuant to the Buy-back Mandate, buy-backs will be made out of funds of the Company legally permitted to be utilised in this connection, including profits of the Company or out of a fresh issue of Shares made for the purpose of the buy-back or, if authorised by the Articles and subject to the Companies Law, out of capital and, in the case of any premium payable on the buy-back, out of the profits of the Company or from sums standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company or, if authorised by the Articles and subject to the Companies Law, out of capital of the Company. The Company may not buy back securities on the Stock Exchange for a consideration other than cash or for settlement otherwise than in accordance with the trading rules of the Stock Exchange from time to time. GENERAL

There might be an adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company as compared with the position disclosed in the audited accounts contained in the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 in the event that the Buy-back Mandate were to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed buy- back period. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the Buy-back Mandate to such extent as would, under the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements or the gearing levels of the Company. In the opinion of the Directors, exercising the Buy-back Mandate under suitable working capital conditions or gearing levels is from time to time appropriate for the Company. - 9 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 5. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest prices per Share at which the Shares have been traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous twelve months up to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Per Share Month Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ April 2020 2.37 2.09 May 2020 2.70 2.14 June 2020 2.59 2.27 July 2020 2.56 2.29 August 2020 3.20 2.40 September 2020 3.12 2.53 October 2020 2.71 2.46 November 2020 2.70 2.39 December 2020 2.60 2.25 January 2021 2.45 2.20 February 2021 2.50 2.09 March 2021 2.40 1.79 April 2021 (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 2.33 2.07 UNDERTAKING

The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the powers of the Company to make buy-backs pursuant to the Buy-back Mandate and in accordance with the Listing Rules, the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands and the Articles.

None of the Directors nor, to the best of their knowledge, having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules), have any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries under the Buy-back Mandate if such is approved by the Shareholders.

No core connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) have notified the Company that they have a present intention to sell Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries, or have undertaken not to do so, in the event that the Buy-Back Proposal is approved by the Shareholders. TAKEOVERS CODE

If on the exercise of the power to buy-back Shares pursuant to the Buy-back Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder or a group of Shareholders acting in concert, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code.

As at the Latest Practicable Date, so far as is known to the Directors, Mr. WONG Hong King and his associates are interested in 3,590,819,094 Shares, representing 70.44% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. - 10 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT On the basis that no further Shares are issued or bought back prior to the Annual General Meeting, and in the event that the Buy-back Mandate is exercised in full, the shareholding interests of Mr. WONG Hong King and his associates would be increased from approximately 70.44% to approximately 78.27%. Such increases will not give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory general offer under Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code. The Directors confirm that the Buy-back Mandate will not be exercised to an extent where the number of Shares held by the public would fall below 25%. 8. SHARES BUY-BACK MADE BY THE COMPANY The Company has not bought back any Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) in the six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date. - 11 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (HKSE Stock Code: 95) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting of LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room 1, Level 25, NEO, 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 25 June 2021 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purposes: To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To re-elect Ms. HUANG Jingshu as an executive director. To re-elect Mr. TANG Shouchun as an executive director. To re-elect Mr. YE Xingan as an executive director. To authorise the board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of Directors to fix their remuneration. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 7. "THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue, dispose of and deal in additional shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, notes, warrants, debentures and securities convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, notes, warrants, debentures and securities convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; - 12 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); (ii) the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants issued by the Company or any bonds, notes, debentures or securities; (iii) an issue of shares under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to directors and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries and associated companies of shares or rights of the Company; and an issue of shares as scrip dividend pursuant to the articles of association of the Company from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this Resolution,

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or the laws of the Cayman Islands or any other applicable law to be held; or the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting of the Company; "Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to the holders of shares of the Company on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory outside Hong Kong applicable to the Company)." 8. "THAT: subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to buy back shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, or of any other recognised stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate nominal amount of shares of the Company to be bought back by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and - 13 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING for the purposes of this Resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or the laws of the Cayman Islands or any other applicable law to be held; or the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting of the Company." 9. "THAT subject to the passing of Resolutions numbered 7 and 8, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company to allot, issue, dispose of and deal in additional shares pursuant to Resolution numbered 7 and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the total number of Shares bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to Resolution numbered 8, provided that such amount of shares so bought back shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing Resolution numbered 8." By Order of the Board LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited HUANG Jingshu Chairman Hong Kong, 27 April 2021 Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Unit 2501, NEO 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Hong Kong - 14 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notes: Considering the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), certain measures will be implemented at the annual general meeting with a view to addressing the risk to attendees of infection, including, without limitation, (i) all attendees being required to (a) undergo compulsory body temperature check; and (b) wear surgical masks prior to admission to the annual general meeting venue; (ii) attendees who are subject to health quarantine prescribed by the HKSAR Government not being admitted to the annual general meeting venue; (iii) all attendees being required to wear surgical masks throughout the annual general meeting; (iv) each attendee being assigned a designated seat at the time of registration to ensure social distancing; and (v) no refreshment packs or coffee/tea being provided. The Company reminds attendees that they should carefully consider the risks of attending the annual general meeting, taking into account their own personal circumstances.

The Company will keep the evolving COVID-19 situation under review and may implement additional measures which it will announce closer to the date of the annual general meeting. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) is entitled to appoint one or, if he holds two or more shares, more person(s) as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. The Company would like to remind Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the annual general meeting is not necessary for the purpose of exercising their voting rights and strongly recommends that Shareholders appoint the Chairman of the annual general meeting as their proxy and submit their form of proxy as early as possible. The form of proxy can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.lvgem-china.com) or the Stock Exchange's website. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 22 June 2021 to 25 June 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and the appropriate transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on 21 June 2021. For details of the Directors to be re-elected, please refer to Appendix I of this circular. To be valid, the proxy form, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or the certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the principal place of business of the Company at Unit 2501, NEO, 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting (or any adjournment thereof). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude members from attending and voting at the annual general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof). Shareholders are requested to telephone the Company's hotline at (852) 2123 9530 for arrangements of the Annual General Meeting in the event that a number 8 (or above) typhoon or black rainstorm warning is hoisted on the day of the Annual General Meeting. - 15 - Attachments Original document

