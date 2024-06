Certain Shares of Lvji Technology Holdings Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

Certain Shares of Lvji Technology Holdings Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024. These Shares will be under lockup for 367 days starting from 15-JUN-2023 to 16-JUN-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreements, each of the Subscribers undertakes to the Company that, upon the Completion and up to the end of 12-month period after the Completion, each of them will not dispose of any of the Subscription Shares