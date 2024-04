Consumer companies fell amid mixed earnings reports.

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton lost further ground in the wake of a growth warning. Rivals such as Hermes rose, however.

Carrier ?Alaska Air resumed departures after earlier halting flights due to a technology problem that cropped up during a system upgrade.

Planet Fitness appointed Colleen Keating as its next chief executive officer, effective in June, succeeding interim head honcho Craig Benson.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-24 1751ET