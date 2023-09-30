PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A lawyer for LVMH owner Bernard Arnault said on Saturday that a transaction under investigation in France involving him was carried out in full respect of the law.

The Paris public prosecutor's office confirmed on Friday that it is investigating financial transactions involving Arnault and Russian businessman Nikolai Sarkisov.

