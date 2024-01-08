Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 31st of December 2023 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 21,000 shares
- 26,332,416.80 euros in cash
During the second half of 2023, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:
- 3,149 purchases, for a total volume of 223,024 shares and a total amount of 168,201,621.00 euros
- 3,856 sales, for a total volume of 221,024 shares and a total amount of 166,965,148.60 euros
As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 40,000 shares
- 32,476,235.80 euros in cash
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Total
|3,149
|223,024
|168,201,621.00
|Total
|3,856
|221,024
|166,965,148.60
|03/07/2023
|80
|4,000
|3,408,800.00
|03/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|04/07/2023
|14
|1,000
|856,000.00
|04/07/2023
|22
|1,000
|860,000.00
|05/07/2023
|25
|1,000
|848,900.00
|05/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|06/07/2023
|127
|9,000
|7,444,550.20
|06/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|07/07/2023
|24
|1,000
|815,000.00
|07/07/2023
|41
|3,000
|2,472,000.00
|10/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/07/2023
|13
|1,000
|832,000.00
|11/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/07/2023
|90
|4,000
|3,380,284.20
|12/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/07/2023
|45
|3,000
|2,577,000.00
|13/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|13/07/2023
|37
|3,000
|2,633,300.00
|14/07/2023
|18
|1,000
|872,000.00
|14/07/2023
|65
|3,000
|2,661,000.00
|17/07/2023
|108
|9,000
|7,744,500.00
|17/07/2023
|2
|1,000
|864,000.00
|18/07/2023
|15
|1,000
|854,000.00
|18/07/2023
|11
|1,000
|865,000.00
|19/07/2023
|49
|3,000
|2,562,000.00
|19/07/2023
|20
|2,000
|1,740,200.00
|20/07/2023
|12
|1,000
|844,000.00
|20/07/2023
|23
|1,000
|851,000.00
|21/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|21/07/2023
|33
|2,000
|1,725,000.00
|24/07/2023
|44
|3,000
|2,568,000.00
|24/07/2023
|10
|1,000
|859,000.00
|25/07/2023
|32
|2,000
|1,717,700.00
|25/07/2023
|25
|2,000
|1,736,000.00
|26/07/2023
|136
|10,000
|8,154,500.00
|26/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|27/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|27/07/2023
|153
|9,000
|7,487,000.00
|28/07/2023
|36
|2,000
|1,660,000.00
|28/07/2023
|36
|2,000
|1,679,000.00
|31/07/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|31/07/2023
|35
|2,000
|1,697,858.00
|01/08/2023
|63
|4,000
|3,340,900.00
|01/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|02/08/2023
|69
|4,000
|3,253,000.00
|02/08/2023
|46
|2,000
|1,650,000.00
|03/08/2023
|31
|2,000
|1,613,000.00
|03/08/2023
|18
|1,000
|815,000.00
|04/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|04/08/2023
|55
|2,000
|1,632,000.00
|07/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|07/08/2023
|27
|1,000
|821,000.00
|08/08/2023
|50
|2,000
|1,615,000.00
|08/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|09/08/2023
|23
|1,000
|811,000.00
|09/08/2023
|39
|2,000
|1,636,000.00
|10/08/2023
|38
|2,000
|1,647,000.00
|10/08/2023
|86
|7,000
|5,777,200.00
|11/08/2023
|25
|2,000
|1,647,000.00
|11/08/2023
|11
|1,000
|831,000.00
|14/08/2023
|25
|2,000
|1,632,000.00
|14/08/2023
|25
|1,000
|821,000.00
|15/08/2023
|39
|3,000
|2,420,000.00
|15/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|16/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|16/08/2023
|19
|1,000
|809,000.00
|17/08/2023
|89
|4,000
|3,162,000.00
|17/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|18/08/2023
|33
|4,000
|3,091,712.20
|18/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|21/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|21/08/2023
|89
|5,000
|3,936,300.00
|22/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|22/08/2023
|72
|3,000
|2,382,400.00
|23/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|23/08/2023
|15
|1,000
|795,000.00
|24/08/2023
|37
|2,000
|1,575,000.00
|24/08/2023
|22
|2,000
|1,598,900.00
|25/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|25/08/2023
|40
|2,000
|1,581,000.00
|28/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|28/08/2023
|49
|3,000
|2,392,300.00
|29/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|29/08/2023
|44
|2,000
|1,613,000.00
|30/08/2023
|31
|2,000
|1,605,000.00
|30/08/2023
|28
|1,775
|1,436,625.00
|31/08/2023
|58
|3,000
|2,382,000.00
|31/08/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|01/09/2023
|30
|2,010
|1,561,720.00
|01/09/2023
|17
|1,225
|964,175.00
|04/09/2023
|44
|1,990
|1,542,669.80
|04/09/2023
|36
|2,000
|1,567,000.00
|05/09/2023
|61
|3,274
|2,493,418.00
|05/09/2023
|22
|1,000
|766,000.00
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|06/09/2023
|58
|8,000
|5,905,700.00
|06/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|07/09/2023
|20
|1,000
|727,000.00
|07/09/2023
|20
|1,000
|736,000.00
|08/09/2023
|20
|1,000
|725,000.00
|08/09/2023
|80
|4,000
|2,936,300.00
|11/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/09/2023
|5
|1,000
|745,000.00
|12/09/2023
|41
|2,000
|1,469,000.00
|12/09/2023
|24
|1,274
|947,226.00
|13/09/2023
|39
|2,000
|1,458,000.00
|13/09/2023
|13
|1,000
|735,000.00
|14/09/2023
|21
|2,000
|1,446,000.00
|14/09/2023
|102
|6,000
|4,415,000.00
|15/09/2023
|22
|1,000
|760,000.00
|15/09/2023
|49
|4,000
|3,055,600.00
|18/09/2023
|47
|4,000
|2,997,800.00
|18/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|19/09/2023
|18
|2,000
|1,469,000.00
|19/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|20/09/2023
|10
|2,000
|1,463,300.00
|20/09/2023
|24
|1,000
|737,000.00
|21/09/2023
|16
|3,000
|2,178,300.00
|21/09/2023
|26
|2,000
|1,468,000.00
|22/09/2023
|6
|1,000
|724,000.00
|22/09/2023
|46
|3,000
|2,197,000.00
|25/09/2023
|11
|4,000
|2,880,000.00
|25/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|26/09/2023
|35
|3,000
|2,106,000.00
|26/09/2023
|13
|1,000
|704,000.00
|27/09/2023
|26
|1,000
|698,000.00
|27/09/2023
|2
|250
|177,000.00
|28/09/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|28/09/2023
|54
|3,000
|2,118,000.00
|29/09/2023
|35
|1,250
|900,997.50
|29/09/2023
|126
|6,000
|4,352,000.00
|02/10/2023
|70
|3,000
|2,147,000.00
|02/10/2023
|56
|2,000
|1,447,000.00
|03/10/2023
|27
|2,000
|1,418,000.00
|03/10/2023
|15
|1,000
|716,000.00
|04/10/2023
|21
|1,000
|710,900.00
|04/10/2023
|61
|4,000
|2,861,000.00
|05/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|05/10/2023
|26
|2,000
|1,441,000.00
|06/10/2023
|14
|1,000
|720,000.00
|06/10/2023
|57
|3,000
|2,183,000.00
|09/10/2023
|66
|4,000
|2,869,800.00
|09/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/10/2023
|51
|3,000
|2,176,000.00
|11/10/2023
|38
|5,000
|3,446,351.60
|11/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/10/2023
|70
|4,000
|2,729,000.00
|12/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|13/10/2023
|103
|5,000
|3,331,301.70
|13/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|16/10/2023
|17
|1,000
|660,000.00
|16/10/2023
|78
|3,000
|2,005,900.00
|17/10/2023
|32
|2,000
|1,319,000.00
|17/10/2023
|37
|2,000
|1,335,800.00
|18/10/2023
|6
|1,000
|667,700.00
|18/10/2023
|16
|1,000
|672,830.40
|19/10/2023
|18
|1,000
|662,000.00
|19/10/2023
|60
|3,000
|2,013,000.00
|20/10/2023
|5
|1,000
|660,600.00
|20/10/2023
|16
|1,000
|666,300.00
|23/10/2023
|20
|1,500
|987,500.00
|23/10/2023
|65
|3,500
|2,322,550.00
|24/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|24/10/2023
|54
|3,000
|2,036,100.00
|25/10/2023
|33
|2,000
|1,345,000.00
|25/10/2023
|21
|2,000
|1,358,100.00
|26/10/2023
|32
|2,000
|1,343,000.00
|26/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|27/10/2023
|28
|2,000
|1,326,000.00
|27/10/2023
|17
|1,000
|669,000.00
|30/10/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|30/10/2023
|43
|2,000
|1,340,800.00
|31/10/2023
|18
|1,000
|675,000.00
|31/10/2023
|35
|2,000
|1,354,800.00
|01/11/2023
|22
|1,000
|669,000.00
|01/11/2023
|2
|1,000
|675,000.00
|02/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|02/11/2023
|94
|6,000
|4,163,200.00
|03/11/2023
|26
|2,000
|1,406,000.00
|03/11/2023
|56
|3,000
|2,123,000.00
|06/11/2023
|35
|2,000
|1,399,000.00
|06/11/2023
|48
|1,000
|708,000.00
|07/11/2023
|23
|1,000
|692,000.00
|07/11/2023
|20
|1,000
|698,000.00
|08/11/2023
|4
|2,000
|1,379,000.00
|08/11/2023
|71
|4,000
|2,802,500.00
|09/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|09/11/2023
|38
|2,000
|1,423,000.00
|10/11/2023
|78
|6,000
|4,167,000.00
|10/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|13/11/2023
|22
|1,000
|687,000.00
|13/11/2023
|47
|1,000
|693,000.00
|14/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|14/11/2023
|74
|4,000
|2,806,000.00
|15/11/2023
|21
|1,000
|715,000.00
|15/11/2023
|41
|3,000
|2,154,000.00
|16/11/2023
|41
|3,000
|2,125,000.00
|16/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|17/11/2023
|11
|1,000
|706,000.00
|17/11/2023
|19
|1,000
|712,000.00
|20/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|20/11/2023
|10
|1,000
|717,000.00
|21/11/2023
|27
|3,000
|2,122,300.00
|21/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|22/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|22/11/2023
|24
|1,000
|710,000.00
|23/11/2023
|17
|1,000
|707,000.00
|23/11/2023
|11
|1,000
|712,000.00
|24/11/2023
|15
|1,000
|706,000.00
|24/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|27/11/2023
|33
|3,000
|2,099,900.00
|27/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|28/11/2023
|60
|4,000
|2,725,000.00
|28/11/2023
|23
|1,000
|685,000.00
|29/11/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|29/11/2023
|57
|3,000
|2,075,000.00
|30/11/2023
|18
|1,000
|685,000.00
|30/11/2023
|42
|3,000
|2,088,000.00
|01/12/2023
|31
|3,000
|2,074,000.00
|01/12/2023
|50
|3,000
|2,099,000.00
|04/12/2023
|12
|1,000
|694,000.00
|04/12/2023
|33
|2,000
|1,400,000.00
|05/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|05/12/2023
|69
|4,000
|2,829,000.00
|06/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|06/12/2023
|20
|1,000
|718,000.00
|07/12/2023
|3
|1,000
|713,000.00
|07/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|08/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|08/12/2023
|58
|4,000
|2,914,000.00
|12/12/2023
|44
|2,000
|1,475,000.00
|12/12/2023
|9
|1,000
|745,000.00
|13/12/2023
|5
|1,000
|720,000.00
|13/12/2023
|60
|3,000
|2,202,000.00
|14/12/2023
|1
|1,000
|743,000.00
|14/12/2023
|23
|2,000
|1,500,000.00
|15/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|15/12/2023
|17
|1,000
|752,000.00
|18/12/2023
|18
|2,000
|1,480,500.00
|18/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|19/12/2023
|1
|1,000
|736,000.00
|19/12/2023
|23
|1,000
|742,000.00
|20/12/2023
|14
|1,000
|745,000.00
|20/12/2023
|12
|1,000
|751,000.00
|21/12/2023
|25
|3,000
|2,216,000.00
|21/12/2023
|18
|1,000
|742,000.00
|22/12/2023
|32
|3,000
|2,209,300.00
|22/12/2023
|38
|2,000
|1,480,600.00
|27/12/2023
|1
|1,000
|737,000.00
|27/12/2023
|27
|1,000
|743,000.00
|29/12/2023
|0
|0
|0.00
|29/12/2023
|9
|1,000
|736,000.00
LVMH
