CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE AND SUPERVISORY BODIES; STATUTORY AUDITORS AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

BUSINESS REVIEW AND COMMENTS ON THE HALF-YEAR

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALSTATEMENTSOFLVMHGROUP

COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

WINES AND SPIRITS

FASHION AND LEATHER GOODS

PERFUMES AND COSMETICS

WATCHES AND JEWELRY

SELECTIVE RETAILING

COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

CONDENSED HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE GAINS AND LOSSES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL INFORMATION

STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

As table totals are based on unrounded figures, there may be discrepancies

between these totals and the sum of their rounded component figures.

This document is a free translation into English of the original French "Rapport financier semestriel - 30 juin 2024", hereafter referred to as the "Interim Financial Report". It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

EXECUTIVE AND SUPERVISORY BODIES; STATUTORY AUDITORS AS OF JUNE 30, 2024

Board of Directors

Bernard Arnault

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Alexandre Arnault

Antoine Arnault

Delphine Arnault

Frédéric Arnault

Dominique Aumont

Director representing the employees

Marie-VéroniqueBelloeil-MelkinDirector representing the employees

Henri de Castries (1) Lead Director

Sophie Chassat (1)

Wei Sun Christianson (1) Clara Gaymard (1) Marie-Josée Kravis (1) Laurent Mignon (1) Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon (1) Natacha Valla (1)

Hubert Védrine (1)

Advisory Board members

Yann Arthus-Bertrand

Diego Della Valle

Lord Powell of Bayswater

Executive Committee

Bernard Arnault

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Stéphane Bianchi

Group Managing Director

Delphine Arnault

Christian Dior Couture

Nicolas Bazire

Development and Acquisitions

Pietro Beccari

Louis Vuitton

Michael Burke

Fashion Group

Cécile Cabanis

Finance

Chantal Gaemperle

Human Resources and Synergies

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Finance

Christopher de Lapuente

Selective Retailing

Stéphane Rinderknech

Hospitality Excellence & Beauty

Philippe Schaus

Wines and Spirits

Jérôme Sibille

General Administration & Legal Affairs

Jean-Baptiste Voisin

Strategy

General Secretary

Marc-Antoine Jamet

Performance Audit Committee

Clara Gaymard (1) Chairman

Laurent Mignon (1) Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon (1) Natacha Valla (1)

Compensation Committee

Natacha Valla (1)

Chairman

Marie-VéroniqueBelloeil-Melkin

Sophie Chassat (1)

Marie-Josée Kravis (1)

Sustainability & Governance Committee

Henri de Castries (1) Chairman

Sophie Chassat (1)

Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon (1) Hubert Védrine (1)

Statutory Auditors

Deloitte & Associés

represented by Guillaume Troussicot and Bénédicte Sabadie

Forvis Mazars SA represented by Isabelle Sapet and Simon Beillevaire

Statutory Auditor in charge of certifying sustainability information

Deloitte & Associés

represented by Guillaume Troussicot and Olivier Jan

 (1) Independent Director.

Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024 1

﻿

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

(EUR millions)

79,184 86,153

As of June 30 36,729 42,24041,677

2022 2023 2024

Profit from recurring operations

(EUR millions)

21,055 22,802

As of June 30 10,235 11,57410,653

2022 2023 2024

Stores

(number)

6,097 6,194

5,720

Change in revenue by business group

June 30,

June 30,

Change

(EUR millions and as %)

2024

2023

Published

Organic (a)

Wines and Spirits

2,807

3,181

-12%

-9%

Fashion and Leather Goods

20,771

21,162

-2%

1%

Perfumes and Cosmetics

4,136

4,028

3%

6%

Watches and Jewelry

5,150

5,427

-5%

-3%

Selective Retailing

8,632

8,355

3%

8%

Other activities and eliminations

181

87

-

-

Total

41,677

42,240

-1%

2%

  1. On a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. The impact of exchange rate fluctuations on Group revenue was -3% and the impact of changes in the scope of consolidation was negligible. The principles used to determine the net impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the revenue of entities reporting in foreign currencies and the net impact of changes in the scope of consolidation are described on page 9.

Revenue by geographic region of delivery

Revenue by invoicing currency

Europe (excl. France)

16%

Euro 20%

France

8%

US dollar 28%

Asia(excl. Japan)

30%

Japanese yen

9%

Japan

9%

Hong Kong

3%

dollar

Other markets 12%

Other currencies 40%

United States 25%

Profit from recurring operations by business group

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

(EUR millions)

2024

2023

2023

Wines and Spirits

777

2,109

1,046

Fashion and Leather Goods

8,058

16,836

8,562

Perfumes and Cosmetics

445

713

446

Watches and Jewelry

877

2,162

1,089

Selective Retailing

785

1,391

734

Other activities and eliminations

(290)

(409)

(303)

Total

10,653

22,802

11,574

Geographic breakdown of stores

(number as of June 30, 2024)

1,234

Europe(a)

2,026

Asia(b)

1,151

546

502

France

Japan

United States

06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24

(a) Excluding France. (b) Excluding Japan.

735

Other﻿ markets

2 Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024

Net profit

(EUR millions)

15,952

8,902 7,564

06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24

Net cash from operating activities

(EUR millions)

18,400

6,750 7,284

06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24

Dividend per share(a)

(EUR)

12.00 13.00

Interim (b)

Net profit, Group share

(EUR millions)

15,174

8,481 7,267

06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24

Operating investments

(EUR millions)

7,468

3,564

2,728

06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24

Net financial debt(a)

(EUR millions)

12,465 10,746 12,158

﻿

Basic Group share of net earnings per share

(EUR)

30.34

16.95 14.55

06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24

Operating

free cash flow(a)

(EUR millions)

8,104

3,130

1,797

06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24

  1. See the consolidated cash flow statement on p. 26 for the definition of "Operating free cash flow".

Equity and Net financial debt/Equity ratio

(EUR millions and as %)

59,449 62,701 66,480

5.005.50

5.50

21.0%17.1%18.3%

2022 2023 2024

  1. Gross amount paid for the fiscal year, excluding the impact of tax regulations applicable to the recipient.
  2. Payable on December 4, 2024.

06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24

  1. Excluding "Lease liabilities" and "Purchase commitments for minority interests". See Note 19.1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements
    for the definition of net financial debt.

06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24

Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024 3

﻿

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights of the first half of 2024 included the following:

  • Continued organic revenue growth.
  • Substantial negative impact of exchange rate fluctuations, particularly on Fashion and Leather Goods.
  • Growth in revenue in Europe and the United States, exceptional growth in Japan arising in particular from purchases made by Chinese travelers.
  • Performance of Wines and Spirits reflecting the ongoing normalization of demand that began in 2023.
  • Good resilience in Fashion and Leather Goods, which saw its operating margin remain at an exceptional level, especially for flagship brands Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

Rapid growth in fragrances and makeup, and ongoing success of our Maisons' iconic lines.

Powerful creative momentum at all the Watches and Jewelry Maisons, and sustained investments in communications and in renovating stores.

Exceptional performance by Sephora, which consolidated its position as world leader in beauty retail.

Significant increase in operating free cash flow, which came to more than 3 billion euros.

SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Shareholders

Number

Number of

% of share

% of voting

of shares

voting rights (a)

capital

rights

Arnault family group

244,581,428

473,480,821

48.90

64.56

Other shareholders

255,560,272 (b)

259,871,613

51.10  (b)

35.44

Total

500,141,700

733,352,434

100.00

100.00

  1. Voting rights that may be exercised at Shareholders' Meetings.
  2. Including 597,202 treasury shares, i.e. 0.12% of the share capital.

4 Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024

BUSINESS REVIEW AND COMMENTS ON THE HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LVMH GROUP

1.

COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

6

2.

WINES AND SPIRITS

10

3.

FASHION AND LEATHER GOODS

11

4.

PERFUMES AND COSMETICS

13

5.

WATCHES AND JEWELRY

14

6.

SELECTIVE RETAILING

15

7.

COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

17

8.

COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

18

Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024 5

BUSINESS REVIEW AND COMMENTS ON THE HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LVMH GROUP

Comments on the consolidated income statement

1. COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

1.1 Breakdown of revenue

Change in revenue per quarter

(EUR millions and as %)

3%

2%

1%

-1%

-2%

-3%

-4%

-2%

-1%

-1%

20,694

20,983

41,677

1st quarter

2nd quarter

1st half-year

Organic growth

Changes in the scope of consolidation (a)(b)

Exchange rate ﬂuctuations (a)

  1. The principles used to determine the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the revenue of entities reporting in foreign currencies and the impact of changes in the scope of consolidation are described on page 9.
  2. Negligible effect in the first half of 2024.

Consolidated revenue for the period ended June 30, 2024 was 41,677 million euros, down 1% from the first half of 2023. It was adversely affected by 3 points as a result of many of the Group's invoicing currencies weakening on average against the euro, in particular the Chinese renminbi and the Japanese yen.

The following changes to the Group's consolidation scope took place after January 1, 2023: in the Wines and Spirits business group, the consolidation of Château Minuty in February 2023; in the Watches and Jewelry business group, the consolidation of Pedemonte in March 2024; in the Selective Retailing business group, the disposal of Starboard in December 2023. These changes in the scope of consolidation had a negligible effect on the Group's half-year revenue growth.

On a constant consolidation scope and currency basis, revenue increased by 2%.

Revenue by invoicing currency

(as %)

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

Euro

20

20

19

US dollar

28

28

27

Japanese yen

9

7

7

Hong Kong dollar

3

3

3

Other currencies

40

42

44

Total

100

100

100

The breakdown of revenue by invoicing currency changed as follows with respect to the first half of 2023: the contribution of the Japanese yen rose by 2 points to 9%; the contributions of the euro and the US dollar rose by 1 point each to 20% and 28%, respectively; the contribution of the Hong Kong dollar remained stable at 3%, while that of "Other currencies" fell by 4 points to 40%.

Revenue by geographic region of delivery

(as %)

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

France

8

8

8

Europe (excl. France)

16

17

15

United States

25

25

24

Japan

9

7

7

Asia (excl. Japan)

30

31

34

Other markets

12

12

12

Total

100

100

100

By geographic region of delivery, the relative contribution of Japan to Group revenue rose by 2 points to 9%, and the contributions of Europe (excluding France) and the United States rose by 1 point each to 16% and 25%, respectively. The relative contributions of France and "Other markets" remained stable at 8% and 12%, respectively, while that of Asia (excluding Japan) fell 4 points to 30%.

Revenue by business group

(EUR millions)

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

Wines and Spirits

2,807

6,602

3,181

Fashion and Leather Goods

20,771

42,169

21,162

Perfumes and Cosmetics

4,136

8,271

4,028

Watches and Jewelry

5,150

10,902

5,427

Selective Retailing

8,632

17,885

8,355

Other activities and eliminations

181

324

87

Total

41,677

86,153

42,240

The breakdown of Group revenue by business group changed as follows: the contribution of Watches and Jewelry fell 1 point to 12%, while that of Selective Retailing increased by 1 point to 21%. The contributions made by Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, and Perfumes and Cosmetics held steady at 7%, 50% and 10%, respectively.

Revenue for Wines and Spirits decreased by 12% based on published figures. Affected by a negative 4-point exchange rate impact, which was partially offset by the impact of changes in scope arising from the consolidation of Château Minuty, revenue for this business group was down 9% on a constant consolidation

6 Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024

BUSINESS REVIEW AND COMMENTS ON THE HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LVMH GROUP

Comments on the consolidated income statement

scope and currency basis. Revenue from champagne and wines decreased 12% based on published figures and 8% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis; revenue from cognac and spirits was down 12% based on published figures and 10% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. Europe, the United States and China were the regions most affected by lower consumer demand.

Revenue for Fashion and Leather Goods increased by 1% in terms of organic growth but decreased by 2% based on published figures. Japan delivered an excellent performance and Europe posted slight growth, while revenue declined in the United States and Asia (excluding Japan). Loewe, Loro Piana and Rimowa achieved outstanding results.

Revenue for Perfumes and Cosmetics increased by 6% in terms of organic growth and by 3% based on published figures. Japan was the country where revenue increased the most.

Revenue for Watches and Jewelry decreased by 3% in terms of organic growth and by 5% based on published figures. The most buoyant regions were Japan, France and the Middle East.

Revenue for Selective Retailing increased by 8% in terms of organic growth and by 3% based on published figures. Sephora turned in an excellent performance in most regions, particularly in Europe, the United States and the Middle East.

1.2 Profit from recurring operations

(EUR millions)

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

Revenue

41,677

86,153

42,240

Cost of sales

(12,984)

(26,876)

(12,923)

Gross margin

28,693

59,277

29,317

Marketing and selling expenses

(14,999)

(30,768)

(14,915)

General and administrative expenses

(3,035)

(5,714)

(2,823)

Income/(Loss) from joint

ventures and associates

(6)

7

(5)

Profit from recurring operations

10,653

22,802

11,574

Operating margin (%)

25.6

26.5

27.4

The Group's gross margin came to 28,693 million euros, down 2% compared to the first half of 2023; as a percentage of revenue, the gross margin was 68.8%, down 0.6 points with respect to 2023.

Marketing and selling expenses totaled 14,999 million euros, up 1% based on published figures and up 4% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. The level of these expenses expressed as a percentage of revenue came to 36.0%, up 0.7 points with respect to the first half of 2023.

This increase in marketing and selling expenses was mainly due to the development of retail networks. Among these marketing and selling expenses, advertising and promotion expenses amounted to 11% of revenue, decreasing by 4% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis.

The geographic breakdown of stores is as follows:

(number)

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

France

546

550

515

Europe (excl. France)

1,234

1,213

1,103

United States

1,151

1,128

1,074

Japan

502

497

493

Asia (excl. Japan)

2,026

2,003

1,873

Other markets

735

706

662

Total

6,194

6,097

5,720

General and administrative expenses totaled 3,035 million euros, up 8% based on published figures and 9% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. They amounted to 7.3% of revenue.

Profit from recurring operations by business group

(EUR millions)

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

Wines and Spirits

777

2,109

1,046

Fashion and Leather Goods

8,058

16,836

8,562

Perfumes and Cosmetics

445

713

446

Watches and Jewelry

877

2,162

1,089

Selective Retailing

785

1,391

734

Other activities and eliminations

(290)

(409)

(303)

Total

10,653

22,802

11,574

The Group's profit from recurring operations was 10,653 million euros, down 8% from June 30, 2023. The Group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 25.6%, down 1.8 points with respect to the first half of 2023.

Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024 7

BUSINESS REVIEW AND COMMENTS ON THE HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LVMH GROUP

Comments on the consolidated income statement

Change in profit from recurring operations

(EUR millions)

Organic

Changes in(a)

Exchange(a)

the scope of

rate

growth

consolidation

ﬂuctuations

11,574 (324)

9 (607)

10,653

1st half-year

1st half-year

2023

2024

  1. The principles used to determine the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the profit from recurring operations of entities reporting in foreign currencies and the impact of changes in the scope of consolidation are described on page 9.

Exchange rate fluctuations had a negative overall impact of

607 million euros on profit from recurring operations compared to the first half of 2023. This total comprises the following three items: (i) the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on export and import sales and purchases by Group companies, (ii) the change in the net impact of the Group's policy of hedging its commercial exposure to various currencies, and (iii) the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the consolidation of profit from recurring operations of subsidiaries outside the eurozone.

Wines and Spirits

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

Revenue (EUR millions)

2,807

6,602

3,181

Profit from recurring operations

777

2,109

1,046

(EUR millions)

Operating margin (%)

27.7

31.9

32.9

Profit from recurring operations for Wines and Spirits was 777 million euros, down 26% relative to the first half of 2023. Champagne and wines contributed 351 million euros, while cognac and spirits accounted for 426 million euros. The business group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue came to 27.7%.

Fashion and Leather Goods

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

Fashion and Leather Goods posted profit from recurring operations of 8,058 million euros, down 6% compared with the first half of 2023. Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior Couture maintained an exceptional level of profitability. The business group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 38.8%.

Perfumes and Cosmetics

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

Revenue (EUR millions)

4,136

8,271

4,028

Profit from recurring operations

445

713

446

(EUR millions)

Operating margin (%)

10.8

8.6

11.1

Profit from recurring operations for Perfumes and Cosmetics remained stable with regard to the first half of 2023, coming in at 445 million euros. The business group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 10.8%.

Watches and Jewelry

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

Revenue (EUR millions)

5,150

10,902

5,427

Profit from recurring operations

877

2,162

1,089

(EUR millions)

Operating margin (%)

17.0

19.8

20.1

Profit from recurring operations for Watches and Jewelry was

877 million euros, down 19% relative to the first half of 2023. The business group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 17.0%.

Selective Retailing

June 30,

Dec. 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

2023

Revenue (EUR millions)

8,632

17,885

8,355

Profit from recurring operations

785

1,391

734

(EUR millions)

Operating margin (%)

9.1

7.8

8.8

Profit from recurring operations for Selective Retailing was 785 million euros, up 7% relative to June 30, 2023, reflecting the very good performance achieved by Sephora worldwide. The business group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 9.1%.

Revenue (EUR millions)

20,771

42,169

21,162

Profit from recurring operations

8,058

16,836

8,562

(EUR millions)

Operating margin (%)

38.8

39.9

40.5

Other activities

The loss from recurring operations of "Other activities and eliminations" was 289 million euros, compared with a loss of

303 million euros as of June 30, 2023. In addition to headquarters expenses, this heading includes the results of the hotel and media divisions, Royal Van Lent yachts, and the Group's real estate activities.

8 Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024

