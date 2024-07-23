TRANSLATION OF THE FRENCH
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2024
CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE AND SUPERVISORY BODIES; STATUTORY AUDITORS AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
HIGHLIGHTS
SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
BUSINESS REVIEW AND COMMENTS ON THE HALF-YEAR
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALSTATEMENTSOFLVMHGROUP
COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
WINES AND SPIRITS
FASHION AND LEATHER GOODS
PERFUMES AND COSMETICS
WATCHES AND JEWELRY
SELECTIVE RETAILING
COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
CONDENSED HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE GAINS AND LOSSES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL INFORMATION
STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
As table totals are based on unrounded figures, there may be discrepancies
between these totals and the sum of their rounded component figures.
This document is a free translation into English of the original French "Rapport financier semestriel - 30 juin 2024", hereafter referred to as the "Interim Financial Report". It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
EXECUTIVE AND SUPERVISORY BODIES; STATUTORY AUDITORS AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
Board of Directors
Bernard Arnault
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Arnault
Antoine Arnault
Delphine Arnault
Frédéric Arnault
Dominique Aumont
Director representing the employees
Marie-VéroniqueBelloeil-MelkinDirector representing the employees
Henri de Castries (1) Lead Director
Sophie Chassat (1)
Wei Sun Christianson (1) Clara Gaymard (1) Marie-Josée Kravis (1) Laurent Mignon (1) Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon (1) Natacha Valla (1)
Hubert Védrine (1)
Advisory Board members
Yann Arthus-Bertrand
Diego Della Valle
Lord Powell of Bayswater
Executive Committee
Bernard Arnault
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Stéphane Bianchi
Group Managing Director
Delphine Arnault
Christian Dior Couture
Nicolas Bazire
Development and Acquisitions
Pietro Beccari
Louis Vuitton
Michael Burke
Fashion Group
Cécile Cabanis
Finance
Chantal Gaemperle
Human Resources and Synergies
Jean-Jacques Guiony
Finance
Christopher de Lapuente
Selective Retailing
Stéphane Rinderknech
Hospitality Excellence & Beauty
Philippe Schaus
Wines and Spirits
Jérôme Sibille
General Administration & Legal Affairs
Jean-Baptiste Voisin
Strategy
General Secretary
Marc-Antoine Jamet
Performance Audit Committee
Clara Gaymard (1) Chairman
Laurent Mignon (1) Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon (1) Natacha Valla (1)
Compensation Committee
Natacha Valla (1)
Chairman
Marie-VéroniqueBelloeil-Melkin
Sophie Chassat (1)
Marie-Josée Kravis (1)
Sustainability & Governance Committee
Henri de Castries (1) Chairman
Sophie Chassat (1)
Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon (1) Hubert Védrine (1)
Statutory Auditors
Deloitte & Associés
represented by Guillaume Troussicot and Bénédicte Sabadie
Forvis Mazars SA represented by Isabelle Sapet and Simon Beillevaire
Statutory Auditor in charge of certifying sustainability information
Deloitte & Associés
represented by Guillaume Troussicot and Olivier Jan
(1) Independent Director.
Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024 1
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
(EUR millions)
79,184 86,153
As of June 30 36,729 42,24041,677
2022 2023 2024
Profit from recurring operations
(EUR millions)
21,055 22,802
As of June 30 10,235 11,57410,653
2022 2023 2024
Stores
(number)
6,097 6,194
5,720
Change in revenue by business group
June 30,
June 30,
Change
(EUR millions and as %)
2024
2023
Published
Organic (a)
Wines and Spirits
2,807
3,181
-12%
-9%
Fashion and Leather Goods
20,771
21,162
-2%
1%
Perfumes and Cosmetics
4,136
4,028
3%
6%
Watches and Jewelry
5,150
5,427
-5%
-3%
Selective Retailing
8,632
8,355
3%
8%
Other activities and eliminations
181
87
-
-
Total
41,677
42,240
-1%
2%
- On a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. The impact of exchange rate fluctuations on Group revenue was -3% and the impact of changes in the scope of consolidation was negligible. The principles used to determine the net impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the revenue of entities reporting in foreign currencies and the net impact of changes in the scope of consolidation are described on page 9.
Revenue by geographic region of delivery
Revenue by invoicing currency
Europe (excl. France)
16%
Euro 20%
France
8%
US dollar 28%
Asia(excl. Japan)
30%
Japanese yen
9%
Japan
9%
Hong Kong
3%
dollar
Other markets 12%
Other currencies 40%
United States 25%
Profit from recurring operations by business group
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
(EUR millions)
2024
2023
2023
Wines and Spirits
777
2,109
1,046
Fashion and Leather Goods
8,058
16,836
8,562
Perfumes and Cosmetics
445
713
446
Watches and Jewelry
877
2,162
1,089
Selective Retailing
785
1,391
734
Other activities and eliminations
(290)
(409)
(303)
Total
10,653
22,802
11,574
Geographic breakdown of stores
(number as of June 30, 2024)
1,234
Europe(a)
2,026
Asia(b)
1,151
546
502
France
Japan
United States
06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24
(a) Excluding France. (b) Excluding Japan.
735
Other markets
2 Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024
Net profit
(EUR millions)
15,952
8,902 7,564
06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24
Net cash from operating activities
(EUR millions)
18,400
6,750 7,284
06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24
Dividend per share(a)
(EUR)
12.00 13.00
Interim (b)
Net profit, Group share
(EUR millions)
15,174
8,481 7,267
06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24
Operating investments
(EUR millions)
7,468
3,564
2,728
06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24
Net financial debt(a)
(EUR millions)
12,465 10,746 12,158
Basic Group share of net earnings per share
(EUR)
30.34
16.95 14.55
06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24
Operating
free cash flow(a)
(EUR millions)
8,104
3,130
1,797
06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24
- See the consolidated cash flow statement on p. 26 for the definition of "Operating free cash flow".
Equity and Net financial debt/Equity ratio
(EUR millions and as %)
59,449 62,701 66,480
5.005.50
5.50
21.0%17.1%18.3%
2022 2023 2024
- Gross amount paid for the fiscal year, excluding the impact of tax regulations applicable to the recipient.
- Payable on December 4, 2024.
06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24
-
Excluding "Lease liabilities" and "Purchase commitments for minority interests". See Note 19.1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements
for the definition of net financial debt.
06/30/23 12/31/23 06/30/24
Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights of the first half of 2024 included the following:
- Continued organic revenue growth.
- Substantial negative impact of exchange rate fluctuations, particularly on Fashion and Leather Goods.
- Growth in revenue in Europe and the United States, exceptional growth in Japan arising in particular from purchases made by Chinese travelers.
- Performance of Wines and Spirits reflecting the ongoing normalization of demand that began in 2023.
- Good resilience in Fashion and Leather Goods, which saw its operating margin remain at an exceptional level, especially for flagship brands Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.
•
•
•
•
Rapid growth in fragrances and makeup, and ongoing success of our Maisons' iconic lines.
Powerful creative momentum at all the Watches and Jewelry Maisons, and sustained investments in communications and in renovating stores.
Exceptional performance by Sephora, which consolidated its position as world leader in beauty retail.
Significant increase in operating free cash flow, which came to more than 3 billion euros.
SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
Shareholders
Number
Number of
% of share
% of voting
of shares
voting rights (a)
capital
rights
Arnault family group
244,581,428
473,480,821
48.90
64.56
Other shareholders
255,560,272 (b)
259,871,613
51.10 (b)
35.44
Total
500,141,700
733,352,434
100.00
100.00
- Voting rights that may be exercised at Shareholders' Meetings.
- Including 597,202 treasury shares, i.e. 0.12% of the share capital.
4 Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024
BUSINESS REVIEW AND COMMENTS ON THE HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LVMH GROUP
1.
COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
6
2.
WINES AND SPIRITS
10
3.
FASHION AND LEATHER GOODS
11
4.
PERFUMES AND COSMETICS
13
5.
WATCHES AND JEWELRY
14
6.
SELECTIVE RETAILING
15
7.
COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
17
8.
COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
18
Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024 5
BUSINESS REVIEW AND COMMENTS ON THE HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LVMH GROUP
Comments on the consolidated income statement
1. COMMENTS ON THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
1.1 Breakdown of revenue
Change in revenue per quarter
(EUR millions and as %)
3%
2%
1%
-1%
-2%
-3%
-4%
-2%
-1%
-1%
20,694
20,983
41,677
1st quarter
2nd quarter
1st half-year
Organic growth
Changes in the scope of consolidation (a)(b)
Exchange rate ﬂuctuations (a)
- The principles used to determine the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the revenue of entities reporting in foreign currencies and the impact of changes in the scope of consolidation are described on page 9.
- Negligible effect in the first half of 2024.
Consolidated revenue for the period ended June 30, 2024 was 41,677 million euros, down 1% from the first half of 2023. It was adversely affected by 3 points as a result of many of the Group's invoicing currencies weakening on average against the euro, in particular the Chinese renminbi and the Japanese yen.
The following changes to the Group's consolidation scope took place after January 1, 2023: in the Wines and Spirits business group, the consolidation of Château Minuty in February 2023; in the Watches and Jewelry business group, the consolidation of Pedemonte in March 2024; in the Selective Retailing business group, the disposal of Starboard in December 2023. These changes in the scope of consolidation had a negligible effect on the Group's half-year revenue growth.
On a constant consolidation scope and currency basis, revenue increased by 2%.
Revenue by invoicing currency
(as %)
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
Euro
20
20
19
US dollar
28
28
27
Japanese yen
9
7
7
Hong Kong dollar
3
3
3
Other currencies
40
42
44
Total
100
100
100
The breakdown of revenue by invoicing currency changed as follows with respect to the first half of 2023: the contribution of the Japanese yen rose by 2 points to 9%; the contributions of the euro and the US dollar rose by 1 point each to 20% and 28%, respectively; the contribution of the Hong Kong dollar remained stable at 3%, while that of "Other currencies" fell by 4 points to 40%.
Revenue by geographic region of delivery
(as %)
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
France
8
8
8
Europe (excl. France)
16
17
15
United States
25
25
24
Japan
9
7
7
Asia (excl. Japan)
30
31
34
Other markets
12
12
12
Total
100
100
100
By geographic region of delivery, the relative contribution of Japan to Group revenue rose by 2 points to 9%, and the contributions of Europe (excluding France) and the United States rose by 1 point each to 16% and 25%, respectively. The relative contributions of France and "Other markets" remained stable at 8% and 12%, respectively, while that of Asia (excluding Japan) fell 4 points to 30%.
Revenue by business group
(EUR millions)
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
Wines and Spirits
2,807
6,602
3,181
Fashion and Leather Goods
20,771
42,169
21,162
Perfumes and Cosmetics
4,136
8,271
4,028
Watches and Jewelry
5,150
10,902
5,427
Selective Retailing
8,632
17,885
8,355
Other activities and eliminations
181
324
87
Total
41,677
86,153
42,240
The breakdown of Group revenue by business group changed as follows: the contribution of Watches and Jewelry fell 1 point to 12%, while that of Selective Retailing increased by 1 point to 21%. The contributions made by Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, and Perfumes and Cosmetics held steady at 7%, 50% and 10%, respectively.
Revenue for Wines and Spirits decreased by 12% based on published figures. Affected by a negative 4-point exchange rate impact, which was partially offset by the impact of changes in scope arising from the consolidation of Château Minuty, revenue for this business group was down 9% on a constant consolidation
6 Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024
BUSINESS REVIEW AND COMMENTS ON THE HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LVMH GROUP
Comments on the consolidated income statement
scope and currency basis. Revenue from champagne and wines decreased 12% based on published figures and 8% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis; revenue from cognac and spirits was down 12% based on published figures and 10% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. Europe, the United States and China were the regions most affected by lower consumer demand.
Revenue for Fashion and Leather Goods increased by 1% in terms of organic growth but decreased by 2% based on published figures. Japan delivered an excellent performance and Europe posted slight growth, while revenue declined in the United States and Asia (excluding Japan). Loewe, Loro Piana and Rimowa achieved outstanding results.
Revenue for Perfumes and Cosmetics increased by 6% in terms of organic growth and by 3% based on published figures. Japan was the country where revenue increased the most.
Revenue for Watches and Jewelry decreased by 3% in terms of organic growth and by 5% based on published figures. The most buoyant regions were Japan, France and the Middle East.
Revenue for Selective Retailing increased by 8% in terms of organic growth and by 3% based on published figures. Sephora turned in an excellent performance in most regions, particularly in Europe, the United States and the Middle East.
1.2 Profit from recurring operations
(EUR millions)
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
Revenue
41,677
86,153
42,240
Cost of sales
(12,984)
(26,876)
(12,923)
Gross margin
28,693
59,277
29,317
Marketing and selling expenses
(14,999)
(30,768)
(14,915)
General and administrative expenses
(3,035)
(5,714)
(2,823)
Income/(Loss) from joint
ventures and associates
(6)
7
(5)
Profit from recurring operations
10,653
22,802
11,574
Operating margin (%)
25.6
26.5
27.4
The Group's gross margin came to 28,693 million euros, down 2% compared to the first half of 2023; as a percentage of revenue, the gross margin was 68.8%, down 0.6 points with respect to 2023.
Marketing and selling expenses totaled 14,999 million euros, up 1% based on published figures and up 4% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. The level of these expenses expressed as a percentage of revenue came to 36.0%, up 0.7 points with respect to the first half of 2023.
This increase in marketing and selling expenses was mainly due to the development of retail networks. Among these marketing and selling expenses, advertising and promotion expenses amounted to 11% of revenue, decreasing by 4% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis.
The geographic breakdown of stores is as follows:
(number)
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
France
546
550
515
Europe (excl. France)
1,234
1,213
1,103
United States
1,151
1,128
1,074
Japan
502
497
493
Asia (excl. Japan)
2,026
2,003
1,873
Other markets
735
706
662
Total
6,194
6,097
5,720
General and administrative expenses totaled 3,035 million euros, up 8% based on published figures and 9% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. They amounted to 7.3% of revenue.
Profit from recurring operations by business group
(EUR millions)
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
Wines and Spirits
777
2,109
1,046
Fashion and Leather Goods
8,058
16,836
8,562
Perfumes and Cosmetics
445
713
446
Watches and Jewelry
877
2,162
1,089
Selective Retailing
785
1,391
734
Other activities and eliminations
(290)
(409)
(303)
Total
10,653
22,802
11,574
The Group's profit from recurring operations was 10,653 million euros, down 8% from June 30, 2023. The Group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 25.6%, down 1.8 points with respect to the first half of 2023.
Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024 7
BUSINESS REVIEW AND COMMENTS ON THE HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LVMH GROUP
Comments on the consolidated income statement
Change in profit from recurring operations
(EUR millions)
Organic
Changes in(a)
Exchange(a)
the scope of
rate
growth
consolidation
ﬂuctuations
11,574 (324)
9 (607)
10,653
1st half-year
1st half-year
2023
2024
- The principles used to determine the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the profit from recurring operations of entities reporting in foreign currencies and the impact of changes in the scope of consolidation are described on page 9.
Exchange rate fluctuations had a negative overall impact of
607 million euros on profit from recurring operations compared to the first half of 2023. This total comprises the following three items: (i) the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on export and import sales and purchases by Group companies, (ii) the change in the net impact of the Group's policy of hedging its commercial exposure to various currencies, and (iii) the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the consolidation of profit from recurring operations of subsidiaries outside the eurozone.
Wines and Spirits
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
Revenue (EUR millions)
2,807
6,602
3,181
Profit from recurring operations
777
2,109
1,046
(EUR millions)
Operating margin (%)
27.7
31.9
32.9
Profit from recurring operations for Wines and Spirits was 777 million euros, down 26% relative to the first half of 2023. Champagne and wines contributed 351 million euros, while cognac and spirits accounted for 426 million euros. The business group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue came to 27.7%.
Fashion and Leather Goods
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
Fashion and Leather Goods posted profit from recurring operations of 8,058 million euros, down 6% compared with the first half of 2023. Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior Couture maintained an exceptional level of profitability. The business group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 38.8%.
Perfumes and Cosmetics
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
Revenue (EUR millions)
4,136
8,271
4,028
Profit from recurring operations
445
713
446
(EUR millions)
Operating margin (%)
10.8
8.6
11.1
Profit from recurring operations for Perfumes and Cosmetics remained stable with regard to the first half of 2023, coming in at 445 million euros. The business group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 10.8%.
Watches and Jewelry
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
Revenue (EUR millions)
5,150
10,902
5,427
Profit from recurring operations
877
2,162
1,089
(EUR millions)
Operating margin (%)
17.0
19.8
20.1
Profit from recurring operations for Watches and Jewelry was
877 million euros, down 19% relative to the first half of 2023. The business group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 17.0%.
Selective Retailing
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
2023
Revenue (EUR millions)
8,632
17,885
8,355
Profit from recurring operations
785
1,391
734
(EUR millions)
Operating margin (%)
9.1
7.8
8.8
Profit from recurring operations for Selective Retailing was 785 million euros, up 7% relative to June 30, 2023, reflecting the very good performance achieved by Sephora worldwide. The business group's operating margin as a percentage of revenue was 9.1%.
Revenue (EUR millions)
20,771
42,169
21,162
Profit from recurring operations
8,058
16,836
8,562
(EUR millions)
Operating margin (%)
38.8
39.9
40.5
Other activities
The loss from recurring operations of "Other activities and eliminations" was 289 million euros, compared with a loss of
303 million euros as of June 30, 2023. In addition to headquarters expenses, this heading includes the results of the hotel and media divisions, Royal Van Lent yachts, and the Group's real estate activities.
8 Interim Financial Report - Six-month period ended June 30, 2024
